McGuire Development names sole president of firm

McGuire Development Co. has promoted one of its two co-presidents to the sole title after the other left to start her own law firm and real estate consultancy.

McGuire – owned and led by CEO F. James McGuire and Jackie McGuire Gurney – named G. David Von Derau Jr. as president of the family owned company. A 30-year veteran of operations and construction, he led McGuire's facilities and asset-management groups until February 2020.

Von Derau – who was also chief operating officer – previously shared the presidency with Danielle Eisen Shainbrown, who was also chief business officer. But Shainbrown – the firm's former executive vice president and chief legal officer – has started her own consulting and legal firm focused on advising and managing community-driven real estate projects. She will serve as a consultant to McGuire, but can also work with competitors.

“Danielle remains an active partner in our operations as she transitions into a legal and strategic consulting role for McGuire," James McGuire said in an announcement.

Both Von Derau and Shainbrown had spent 10 years with McGuire, which was founded in 2006 as an offshoot of nursing-home operator McGuire Group. The developer oversees more than $340 million in office, medical, educational, warehouse, industrial, commercial and residential facilities.

