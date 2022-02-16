 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McGuire Development names sole president of firm
McGuire Development names sole president of firm

David Von Derau-McGuire Development

David Von Dereau, president of McGuire Development Co.

McGuire Development Co. has promoted one of its two co-presidents to the sole title after the other left to start her own law firm and real estate consultancy.

McGuire – owned and led by CEO F. James McGuire and Jackie McGuire Gurney – named G. David Von Derau Jr. as president of the family owned company. A 30-year veteran of operations and construction, he led McGuire's facilities and asset-management groups until February 2020.

Von Derau – who was also chief operating officer – previously shared the presidency with Danielle Eisen Shainbrown, who was also chief business officer. But Shainbrown – the firm's former executive vice president and chief legal officer – has started her own consulting and legal firm focused on advising and managing community-driven real estate projects. She will serve as a consultant to McGuire, but can also work with competitors.

“Danielle remains an active partner in our operations as she transitions into a legal and strategic consulting role for McGuire," James McGuire said in an announcement.

Both Von Derau and Shainbrown had spent 10 years with McGuire, which was founded in 2006 as an offshoot of nursing-home operator McGuire Group. The developer oversees more than $340 million in office, medical, educational, warehouse, industrial, commercial and residential facilities.

James Dentinger to step back from McGuire Development leadership
Business Local

James Dentinger to step back from McGuire Development leadership

  • Updated

Fourteen years after helping F. James McGuire launch his real estate development firm, James Dentinger is taking his first steps back as part of a planned management transition designed to raise a new generation of leadership. McGuire Development Co. will announce Wednesday morning that Dentinger, a 35-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, will step down as president

Business Local

Danielle Shainbrown promoted at McGuire Development Company

  • Updated

McGuire Development Company, a full-scale commercial real estate firm, announced the promotions of Danielle Shainbrown to executive vice president. Shainbrown will continue in her role as the chief legal officer and will continue in all of current duties overseeing the Ownership Representation division, as well as all legal and HR

