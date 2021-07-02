 Skip to main content
McGuire buys commercial property in Fort Lauderdale
McGuire buys commercial property in Fort Lauderdale

Atrium West-Ft. Lauderdale

The Atrium West office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., acquired by McGuire Development Co.

 Provided photo

McGuire Development is expanding its presence in Florida, spending $12.1 million to acquire an office building in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

McGuire bought the 99,870-square-foot Atrium West professional office complex in Sunrise from Atrium Sunrise, marking its first commercial property purchase in Southeast Florida. The company previously owned a medical office complex in Naples, Fla.

The two-story building was built in the late 1980s. Its tenants include government agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Department of Education.

The acquisition comes two years after the company opened an office in Fort Lauderdale, after decades of investing in other parts of the state, mostly in the Naples area.

McGuire is now seeking additional acquisitions in South Florida, the company said.

“Southeast Florida’s sustained population growth and business-friendly climate contribute to its active real estate market and this asset fits perfectly into our current holdings,” said CEO F. James McGuire.

