McDonald's offering free french fries Tuesday

McDonald's wants you to download its rewards app, and it's offering a hot, salty incentive.

The fast-food restaurant will offer free french fries using the MyMcDonald's Rewards function in the McDonald's app July 13.

Before you can start earning points, you'll have to share a four-digit code from the app at the drive-thru, scan a digital code inside or use Mobile Order and Pay.

The app will also start you off with 1,500 free rewards points after your first purchase, which will net you a McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, hash browns or vanilla cone. The free points expire at the end of the year.

7-Eleven has also moved its Free Slurpee Day freebie to its app.

