McDonald's offering free french fries Tuesday
McDonald's will offer free french fries Tuesday as an incentive to download its rewards app.

McDonald's wants you to download its rewards app, and it's offering a hot, salty incentive.

The fast-food restaurant will offer free french fries using the MyMcDonald's Rewards function in the McDonald's app July 13.

Before you can start earning points, you'll have to share a four-digit code from the app at the drive-thru, scan a digital code inside or use Mobile Order and Pay. 

The app will also start you off with 1,500 free rewards points after your first purchase, which will net you a McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, hash browns or vanilla cone. The free points expire at the end of the year. 

7-Eleven has also moved its Free Slurpee Day freebie to its app.

