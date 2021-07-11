McDonald's offering free french fries Tuesday

McDonald's wants you to download its rewards app, and it's offering a hot, salty incentive.
The fast-food restaurant will offer free french fries using the MyMcDonald's Rewards function in the McDonald's app July 13.
Before you can start earning points, you'll have to share a four-digit code from the app at the drive-thru, scan a digital code inside or use Mobile Order and Pay.
The app will also start you off with 1,500 free rewards points after your first purchase, which will net you a McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, hash browns or vanilla cone. The free points expire at the end of the year.
7-Eleven has also moved its Free Slurpee Day freebie to its app.
Samantha Christmann
News Business Reporter and Columnist
I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper.
