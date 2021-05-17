McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

This is the latest attempt to either renovate or redevelop McCarley Gardens, and mirrors a prior $35 million plan by the church and developer Nick Sinatra, which was approved by the city in 2017 but never completed. However, Sanna said that BFC's project is less extensive, which involved a gut rehab of the units. "All the work we're going to do can be done without tenants having to leave their home," Sanna said.

Sanna said Sinatra is not involved in the current project, but that BFC might work with Sinatra in the future on something else, possibly at McCarley Gardens, although that's still unclear at this point. "There's certainly a need in this part of the city, especially for affordable housing, so we think we can accommodate it," he said.

Built in 1978 and formally owned by the church's Oak-Michigan Housing Development, McCarley Gardens is bounded by Michigan and Goodell, North Oak and Virginia streets, with a small part of Ellicott Street. It's across Michigan from the St. John Baptist campus, just above the terminus of the Kensington Expressway.

This is only the second project in Buffalo that involves BFC, which is also partnering with CB Emmanuel, Carmina Woods and GO Buffalo Niagara on one of six pending redevelopment proposals for the Mohawk Ramp.