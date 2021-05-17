McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market.
St. John Baptist Church is partnering with BFC Partners for a $20 million comprehensive renovation of 135 of the 146 units of the low-rise community, which is located at 172 Goodell St., at the corner of Goodell and Michigan Avenue, just north of downtown Buffalo.
The tenant improvements will include new kitchens with upgraded appliances, fixtures, cabinets and countertops, as well as new bathroom fixtures, new flooring and new paint, according to an application to the Buffalo Planning Board.
In addition, BFC and St. John plan to construct 15 new two-story units on 0.54 acres around the perimeter of the campus – on part of the site now used as grassy lawn and part of a parking area – to replace existing units that will be demolished afterward.
"The idea is to string them in unit blocks, so they aesthetically line up with the rest of the buildings," said Robert J. Sanna, assistant director of preservation for BFC. "We don’t want them to be totally out of character."
The new units would be 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom units, with brick veneer and vinyl lap siding – very similar to the old ones, but "built to the latest housing design guidelines and building code," according to a letter to the Buffalo Planning Board from attorney Marc Romanowski, who represents BFC and St. John. That will add a total of 45 bedrooms.
"It's a growing area. It's rapidly gentrifying," Sanna said of the area around the Medical Campus. "If we could build more, we’d love to build more. Right now, 15 is the number that can fit on the site."
The "tenant-in-place" infill project will not displace anyone from the campus, which is overseen by Belmont Management Corp. Plans by architects at Carmina Wood Morris call for construction of the new units first, with existing tenants in Buildings 22 and 23 relocated to them after completion. Once those moves are completed, their former apartments will be used as "hospitality suites" for residents in other parts of the campus while their apartments are being renovated.
The project requires major site plan approval from the city before the start of construction, which is expected to take 24 months.
Upon completion, the 14.99-acre campus will contain 161 residential units, expanding the low- and moderate-income housing opportunities between the Medical Campus and downtown Buffalo. Parking would be reduced slightly to 158 spaces from 173.
This is the latest attempt to either renovate or redevelop McCarley Gardens, and mirrors a prior $35 million plan by the church and developer Nick Sinatra, which was approved by the city in 2017 but never completed. However, Sanna said that BFC's project is less extensive, which involved a gut rehab of the units. "All the work we're going to do can be done without tenants having to leave their home," Sanna said.
Sanna said Sinatra is not involved in the current project, but that BFC might work with Sinatra in the future on something else, possibly at McCarley Gardens, although that's still unclear at this point. "There's certainly a need in this part of the city, especially for affordable housing, so we think we can accommodate it," he said.
Built in 1978 and formally owned by the church's Oak-Michigan Housing Development, McCarley Gardens is bounded by Michigan and Goodell, North Oak and Virginia streets, with a small part of Ellicott Street. It's across Michigan from the St. John Baptist campus, just above the terminus of the Kensington Expressway.
This is only the second project in Buffalo that involves BFC, which is also partnering with CB Emmanuel, Carmina Woods and GO Buffalo Niagara on one of six pending redevelopment proposals for the Mohawk Ramp.
BFC is a Brooklyn developer specializing in buying, developing, financing, building and managing affordable housing, office and mixed-use projects, mostly in New York City.
The firm's principal and managing partner, Donald Capoccia, is an active University at Buffalo alumnus, who is involved with the UB Affordable Housing Initiative through the School of Architecture and Planning.
"We like Buffalo, and hopefully we’ll be doing a bunch more here," Sanna said.