McCarley Gardens revamp project kicks off

The first phase of work on the $57 million redevelopment of McCarley Gardens Apartments is getting underway.
The project by St. John Baptist Church and BFC Partners of Brooklyn is designed to update the aging housing and infrastructure at McCarley .
At the same time, the state-supported project will ensure the 15-acre complex remains affordable to those with lower incomes – a key goal of both city and state leaders.
"McCarley Gardens has been an integral part of the Buffalo community for over 40 years and through our partnership with St. Johns, we can ensure that it continues to serve longtime residents and future families for generations to come with affordable rents," said Donald Capoccia, principal of BFC Partners.
The sprawling low-rise community has been owned by the adjacent church, but has been badly in need of reinvestment. Given its location just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, at the corner of Goodell Street and Michigan Avenue, officials hope it can better serve essential workers with housing options within walking distance of their jobs downtown or on the Medical Campus.
In a second phase, BFC is proposing to more than double the size of McCarley Gardens, by constructing a new six-story mixed-use building in the northwest corner of the site.
The 265,680-square-foot building would offer 212 affordable and workforce-housing units and 24,000 square feet of neighborhood retail services. Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, which is only advising on the first phase, will be a partner for the second.
However, this second stage is still under city review and will come later, with completion expected by 2027.
Under the initial phase, scheduled for completion in 2023, the team will renovate 21 existing townhouse-style buildings with 135 units that were constructed in 1978 while also adding four additional two-story townhome buildings with 15 units on the campus.
All the apartments will be priced for households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.