McCarley Gardens revamp project kicks off

The first phase of work on the $57 million redevelopment of McCarley Gardens Apartments is getting underway.

The project by St. John Baptist Church and BFC Partners of Brooklyn is designed to update the aging housing and infrastructure at McCarley .

At the same time, the state-supported project will ensure the 15-acre complex remains affordable to those with lower incomes – a key goal of both city and state leaders.

"McCarley Gardens has been an integral part of the Buffalo community for over 40 years and through our partnership with St. Johns, we can ensure that it continues to serve longtime residents and future families for generations to come with affordable rents," said Donald Capoccia, principal of BFC Partners.

The sprawling low-rise community has been owned by the adjacent church, but has been badly in need of reinvestment. Given its location just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, at the corner of Goodell Street and Michigan Avenue, officials hope it can better serve essential workers with housing options within walking distance of their jobs downtown or on the Medical Campus.