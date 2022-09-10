McCarley Gardens project delayed again; judge cites lack of notice regarding environmental impact

A project that aims to transform a neighborhood in the shadow of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is on hold again.

But it might not be for long.

The Brooklyn developer that wants to construct a new six-story mixed-use building in the northwest corner of the McCarley Gardens housing community will have to return to the city for a fresh environmental review of the project, after a state judge found that the city Planning Board failed to properly post information online at least 24 hours before last December's meeting at which the proposal was approved.

In a rare reversal of a city administrative action, Supreme Court Judge Dennis E. Ward annulled the Planning Board's Dec. 20 decisions related to the project, specifically its conclusion that the project would have no adverse environmental impacts on the community.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The judge said the panel, and the city Planning Department, had violated New York Public Officers Law by not publishing the records and documents related to the project early enough for the public to review in advance.

He ordered the Planning Board to reconsider the matter once the developer – BFC Partners – has resubmitted a rezoning application and other documents, including a Full Environmental Assessment Form, and to ensure that those documents and any traffic study or environmental conclusions are posted online more than 24 hours in advance.

But while the ruling – which both sides agreed to in advance – is a defeat for the city, the impact of the judge's ruling may be limited. That's because the negative declaration that the Planning Board issued under the State Environmental Quality Review Act involved a request for rezoning, subdivision and exchange of land, not site plan approval, which has not yet occurred. So no construction or other work had begun – at least not on that area.

However, the litigation has slowed the development by at least a year, since BFC was unable to seek the state funding it needs while the project was held up in court. If they can get city approval again, BFC officials said they hope to start the project next year, followed by 20 to 24 months of construction.

“We remain committed to ensuring the project at McCarley Gardens be built," said a BFC spokesperson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

BFC, together with McCarley owner St. John Baptist Church, is undertaking a $57 million two-stage renovation and redevelopment of the 15-acre low-rise complex, which was built in 1978 at 172 Goodell.

In the first phase, the developers are rehabbing 21 existing townhome-style buildings with 135 apartments, while adding four new two-story townhome buildings with 15 additional apartments of 1,000 square feet each. That portion was already approved a year ago and is 75% finished, with completion expected in 2023.

The second phase calls for construction of the larger building, with 220 new apartments for households earning no more than 60% or 80% of the area median income, as well as 20,000 square feet of retail or even medical office space, and parking for 160 vehicles. That will more than double the overall size of the neighborhood.

“The needs in Buffalo are very, very significant for housing of this type," the BFC spokesperson said. "The East Side and Fruit Belt have been ignored for a good long time. There’s a lot lacking here that a project like this can begin to address. So we’re pretty positive and pretty confident in the neighborhood, and that this would be a great addition.”

At issue is not the construction project itself, according to the Medical Campus, but the developer's effort to straighten out a crooked street as part of the redevelopment.

Specifically, the Medical Campus' objections center around BFC's plan to reconfigure North Oak Street where it bends to the west from Goodell to Ellicott streets, just south of Roswell Park Comprehensive Center Center. Instead, BFC would extend the street northward and reconnect North Oak to Virginia, restoring the grid pattern that was disrupted when McCarley Gardens was built.

The purpose of the rerouting – at BFC's expense – is to allow construction of the 265,680-square-foot building on part of the land where North Oak now sits, giving BFC a larger footprint to achieve the scale it needs without going higher than six floors.

“If we’re not able to do this, we’re going to have a very difficult time delivering this number of units on what would be a much smaller footprint,” the BFC spokesperson said.

But BNMC – the nonprofit entity that manages the 120-acre Medical Campus for the member institutions that comprise it – says it and several of its medical institutions would be harmed by the changes in traffic patterns, "especially during morning and evening peak commuting times," according to its lawsuit, which was originally filed in January. Among other factors, it cited impediments to ambulances and “disruption to potentially life-saving care.”

BNMC owns a parking lot and building adjacent to the project site at 589 and 640 Ellicott, respectively. The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Dentistry, Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute and Roswell Park are also nearby and would also be affected, the lawsuit claimed.

"We wholeheartedly support the McCarley Gardens project at the density proposed as well as the planned mix of uses, especially the affordable housing component of the project," BNMC CEO Matthew Enstice said. "BNMC is very concerned at the proposed abandonment and re-routing of North Oak Street, as currently envisioned. We believe that minor changes to the proposed project would erase the need to eliminate a city street."