Mayor Byron Brown lays out his plan for more development in Buffalo

"Our goal is to continue that renaissance, as quickly as possible," he added. "Things are being built in the City of Buffalo, and we are very proud of that."

Among his new priorities, Brown said he wants to invest further in streamlining the permitting process in the city, to make it easier for residents and businesses to get things done.

"That's going to be something that we invest more in as we go into 2022 and we focus on rapid pandemic recovery," he said. "We want to be absolutely the fastest place in the region and in upstate to be able to get a permit to build things."

Since 2017, nearly 5,000 housing units have been planned, are under construction or have been completed – including 2,800 market-rate apartments and 2,100 affordable housing units. About 25% of the city's housing stock is now considered "permanently affordable," and Brown said he wants to increase that to 40%.

Much of the activity has occurred in downtown Buffalo, and Brown said he's "very excited about what's happening."

"Downtown has become one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the city," he said.