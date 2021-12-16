Mayor Brown chills talk of downtown Bills stadium with support of Orchard Park site

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown threw a bucket of ice-cold water on talk of a downtown football stadium on Thursday, for the first time saying a new facility should be in Orchard Park.

"It looks to me, from everything I’ve read, everything I’ve heard, all of the discussions that I’ve been a part of, that the best, the smartest, the safest place to build a new stadium is in Orchard Park," Brown said at a meeting of a local real estate group.

Brown said the priority should be to keep the Bills in Western New York and not put the team at risk of leaving altogether. He said that could happen if the process became too complicated, too long and too expensive for team owners Terry and Kim Pegula to bear.

"The stadium being built in Orchard Park in the early '70s is considered one of the great planning mistakes of this region. But some mistakes that are over 50 years old, it’s hard to undo those mistakes," Brown said.

"I think it’s critically important that we keep the Bills in Erie County. They are the Buffalo Bills," he added.

Brown's remarks to the Western New York State Commercial Association of Realtors was his clearest statement that the stadium would not be going in the city.