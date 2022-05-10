[May 10] Buffalo Next: Niagara beefs up nursing program to address shortage

BY JANET GRAMZA

May 10, 2022

Trying to ease the nursing crunch

Nurses are in high demand, and Niagara University is trying to bulk up its nursing school.

A $400,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is helping Niagara add new tools and training opportunities to its nursing programs to address the nursing shortage and other side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dean Christine Verni said the grant will enable the College of Nursing to target pandemic-related issues that threaten efforts to increase the nursing workforce, which currently has more available jobs than any other profession.

More nursing students

Niagara University is seeing increasing enrollment in its nursing school, which currently serves 350 undergrads, at a time when retaining them and preparing them for new challenges in their future careers is critical.

The American Nurses Association cites a need to fill 100,000 nursing jobs nationally that’s expected to grow by 11% per year. A pre-Covid study by the State Department of Health predicted a shortage of 39,000 nurses across the state by 2030.

The grant allows Niagara nursing to pursue several new ways to help students succeed in school and beyond, despite pandemic-related challenges affecting nursing and nursing education, Verni said.

Challenge: The pandemic ushered in a new era of telemedicine that’s here to stay, especially for patients in rural communities or socially restricted due to health concerns.

At the same time, the burden Covid placed on community health providers reduced their ability to offer hands-on practical rotations to nursing students. Covid also curbed the college’s ability to recruit “simulated patients” to role-play in-person interactions with students.

Solution: The grant allowed the college’s Nursing Simulation Center to purchase 24 pairs of virtual reality headsets and a VR platform that allows students to “see,” examine and interact with virtual patients in a hospital environment. The tool gives students a wide range of practice scenarios to better prepare them to interact with patients remotely and in person.

“The VR goggles allow our students to train on campus with virtual patients like someone experiencing a diabetic emergency or a baby having trouble breathing and the mother is panicking,” Verni said. “It doesn’t take up a lot of space and students can experience patients with conditions that might not occur on a physical rotation.”

Challenge: The pandemic pointed up a need for training in end-of-life care for nurses, who will be at the bedsides of more dying patients as an aging population requires more palliative care. End-of-life care requires not just symptom management, but also intensive communication skills, family support and bereavement training as well as self-care to prevent burnout, a major cause of nurses leaving the field.

Solution: The grant allows the college to provide end of life nursing training to future nurses who otherwise “would have to pay for this additional certification or get the experience on the job,” Verni said.

The training “prepares nurses to meet the needs not just of elderly patients, but any patient approaching the end of life. This is an opportunity for us to better position students to care for that population.”

Challenge: Students coming out of high school during the pandemic spent the last two years learning online, resulting in poorer college prep for many.

Verni said she was already seeking ways to help students who have difficulty with first-semester science classes, causing some to drop out. The pandemic made the problem worse.

“This year we saw tremendous challenges for students, particularly in chemistry, after no Regents exams were held due to Covid and online learning may have been inadequate,” she said.

Solution: The grant helped the college devise a summer course for incoming freshmen to prep them for their first semester.

Niagara developed an online chemistry course for incoming students to take during the summer – before school starts. "We hope it opens doors for a more diverse population of students going forward," Verni said.

The nursing school is also applying some of the grant money to offer training in electronic medical records systems, interacting with patients whose primary language is not English and caring for LBGTQ people whose medical conditions conflict with their gender identity.

Finally, the grant will help train nursing faculty in teaching resilience, conflict resolution and stress management, all significant factors in “making us question if what we’re doing is the right path,” Verni said.

