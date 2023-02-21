Matt Glynn Reporter Follow Matt Glynn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Banks are looking for different ways to connect with customers and reach communities lacking in banking services.

Late last year, Bank on Buffalo took that idea on the road, debuting a full-service branch on wheels.

The RV-style vehicle serves three designated locations, with once-a-week visits.

"This is just the start of what we’re going to do to further embed ourselves in the community," said Martin Griffith, chief of community banking for CNB Bank, which is Bank on Buffalo's parent. "We think it’s important to represent the communities, be good stewards of the communities we operate in."

The vehicle is making stops in Kaisertown, Black Rock and Niagara Falls.

"The community centers in most locations, they’ve got such a great tie-in with the community," said Michael Noah, the bank's president. "This is just a perfect extension of it. This is why this came to fruition.”

Around the country, many banks have shrunk their branch networks, as customers do more and more of their transactions online. Digital adoption skyrocketed during the pandemic.

It's worth noting that amid the closings, some banks are adding branches, too. Chase has returned to the Buffalo market and is opening several branches, after an absence of over two decades. Along with the mobile branch, Bank on Buffalo is opening a branch in Lancaster. And Alden State Bank is renovating a building in its hometown, a project that will allow the bank to essentially move its branch out of its nearby headquarters.

But a pressing issue persists: providing adequate banking services in underserved communities. It's a problem that gained attention after the Tops massacre, with greater scrutiny on the lack of investment in lower-income neighborhoods on the East Side and other parts of the city. Without branches, residents often turn to higher-cost alternatives, like check-cashing outlets.

Griffith said he sees the branch on wheels as a novel idea that may have more extensive reach than a brick-and-mortar location. For one thing, it can visit customers in multiple locations, and draw customers to that spot, he said.

Not everyone is a fan of the branch on wheels concept.

"People want to see institutions solidly in their community," said Greg Daniel, a doctor who is now involved in development. "We don’t want to see them drive down the street and then drive away."

Plans call for adding a fourth destination, in East Buffalo, to the mobile branch's itinerary this year, said Darnell Haywood, Bank on Buffalo's community responsibility officer. “We’re there to help build generational wealth."

Noah said the branch on wheels can also be used to promote financial literacy, in addition to providing branch services.

Bank on Buffalo continues to expand its brick-and-mortar network. Last year, it opened a branch last year inside the Northland complex, serving students at the training center, as well as area residents and businesses. Another new branch is planned for Lancaster.

Meanwhile, Evans Bank has a small branch tucked away inside Westminster Commons, a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. It was a different kind of setting for a branch, since banks typically want prominent spots on high-traffic corridors.

In this case, Evans wanted to demonstrate its commitment to the neighborhood and build trust with the neighborhood, said David Nasca, Evans' president and CEO.

Evans didn't picture the Westminster branch as a high-volume transaction center. Nasca instead likened the location to a "pebble in the pond," allowing Evans to radiate into the neighborhood, while providing services.

Traditional branches still have their place in the business landscape. Citizens has one inside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Both M&T Bank and Northwest Bank have branches close to that supermarket. KeyBank opened an additional East Side branch in 2019.

But the idea of how to best serve communities with banking services continues to evolve. A couple of years ago, M&T shifted another Jefferson Avenue branch into a smaller location at a YMCA. The bank said that was in response to community interest in access to more financial guidance, in areas such as building or rebuilding credit, buying homes, improving money management and growing small businesses or careers.

The issue of branch access in low-income communities is national one. Research by the Committee for Better Banks found that from 2010 through 2021, 61% of the branches opened by the 14 largest U.S. banks were in upper- and middle-income, predominantly white communities, while only 15% were opened in low- to moderate-income minority communities.

Meanwhile, Bank on Buffalo's branch on wheels is just starting to log miles, but was already welcoming some new customers.

“If we can get to the point here where people in a several block area see this as a common stop for providing all these services, I think word of mouth is going to be a big part of it," Griffith said.