Mars rover made safe landing with right stuff from Western New York companies

Naturally, employees of Moog and Cobham watched a livestream with keen interest as the spacecraft carrying Perseverance raced toward the Martian surface.

If NASA was the star of the Mars mission, think of Moog and Cobham as supporting cast members. Cobham produced valves that helped slow the spacecraft's descent. Moog Inc. contributed parts and technology for everything from Perseverance's launch and journey, to its descent and operations on Mars.

During the seven-month trip through space, Cobham's pyrovalves stored fuel and prevented leaks. Its hardware was attached to the part of the spacecraft called the skycrane, a hovercraft-like vehicle which controlled the rover's powered descent to Mars.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In the first part of the descent, a parachute popped open to slow the spacecraft. After the parachute was detached, the skycrane took over for the final minute. Cobham's eight pyrovalves fired open and allowed fuel to flow to the skycrane's retro-rocket engines, to further slow the descent. By the time the skycrane lowered the rover to the surface with tethers, the craft had slowed to just 2 miles per hour.