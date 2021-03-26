Mars rover made safe landing with right stuff from Western New York companies

It's called the "seven minutes of terror," for the time it takes for a spacecraft to enter the Martian atmosphere, slow down and land.
The spacecraft delivering the Perseverance rover to Mars last month had to get all of that just right, or else.
"It's a very complex machine," said Steve Witkowski, market manager for space electronics at Moog Inc. "Any one thing going wrong could spell disaster for the system."
Back on Earth, NASA scientists waited anxiously for radio signals to confirm the outcome.
Fortunately, Perseverance was in capable hands, aboard a spacecraft that contained parts made by Elma-based Moog Inc. and Cobham Mission Systems in Orchard Park.
Space missions are challenging projects, but Moog and Cobham are experienced in them. And Western New York added to its long aerospace tradition through Perseverance's safe ride to the Red Planet.
The success of the Mars mission reinforced the region's reputation – and pride – as a go-to source of technology and hardware for space missions. And the companies are working on other projects to support NASA's next objectives.
"We have a very storied history of working with NASA on these types of mission and take great pride in the space business here in Orchard Park," said Craig Ryan, integrated product team director for space systems at Cobham Mission Systems.
Naturally, employees of Moog and Cobham watched a livestream with keen interest as the spacecraft carrying Perseverance raced toward the Martian surface.
If NASA was the star of the Mars mission, think of Moog and Cobham as supporting cast members. Cobham produced valves that helped slow the spacecraft's descent. Moog Inc. contributed parts and technology for everything from Perseverance's launch and journey, to its descent and operations on Mars.
During the seven-month trip through space, Cobham's pyrovalves stored fuel and prevented leaks. Its hardware was attached to the part of the spacecraft called the skycrane, a hovercraft-like vehicle which controlled the rover's powered descent to Mars.
In the first part of the descent, a parachute popped open to slow the spacecraft. After the parachute was detached, the skycrane took over for the final minute. Cobham's eight pyrovalves fired open and allowed fuel to flow to the skycrane's retro-rocket engines, to further slow the descent. By the time the skycrane lowered the rover to the surface with tethers, the craft had slowed to just 2 miles per hour.
Moog played a role throughout Perseverance's mission. Its actuators steered the launch vehicle out of the atmosphere when the mission blasted off from Florida last July. Moog's rocket engines, made in Niagara County, helped steer the spacecraft on its 350-million mile trip to Mars, at a speed of 55,000 miles per hour.
Moog also helped ensure the rover landed safely. Its throttle valve assemblies controlled the skycrane during the descent. (After the safe delivery, the skycrane flew away and crashed a safe distance from the rover, just as designed.)
Moog's contribution continues as Perseverance rolls around Mars. Moog's valves and filters are helping to keep the rover's drill clean from dust while the vehicle collects samples from Martian rocks and soil. Those samples will be stored, with plans for them to be flown back to Earth on a future mission.
For Cobham and Moog, Perseverance's landing was the culmination of work that started long ago.
"You've got folks who have been working on this program for over five years now," Witkowski said.
Both companies have a long track record in space projects. And that tradition is continuing through NASA's next-generation spacecraft and space launch systems.
Carleton Technologies, now known as Cobham, created the design for the breathing regulator used by astronaut John Glenn when he orbited the Earth in 1962, and by astronauts after him. Moog has supported countless missions throughout the history of the U.S. space program, including, more recently, the space shuttles and the International Space Station.
Beyond the public excitement over the Mars mission, and the striking new images beamed from the planet, a project like Perseverance makes a lasting impact on science, Witkowski said.
"I think that's the cool thing – whether you're doing manned exploration or robotic exploration, all that stuff feeds into each other, to increase our knowledge of what's going on outside of this little sphere we call Earth," he said.
For Ryan, it was satisfying to watch the Perseverance delivered safely, years after Cobham produced its contribution for the mission.
"It was exciting to have my children be able to see what it is I do for a career," he said. "Everybody was really excited that it safely landed down, and watching the NASA (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) team cheer – it was just a really exciting moment."
Matt Glynn