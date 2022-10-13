Marrano starts work on last 37 new home sites at Colvin Estates

Marrano Homes is kicking off the final phase of construction on its Colvin Estates housing community in Buffalo, putting it in position to complete the first new subdivision within the city in decades after a three-year effort and 12 years of planning.
Marrano – a subsidiary of West Seneca-based Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. – is starting work on the last 37 new home sites in the 23-acre community sandwiched along a narrow strip of land that extends from Colvin Boulevard to Starin Avenue in Buffalo, north of Taunton Place.
The market-rate, single-family homes will range in size from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet, with prices varying from $350,000 to $500,000.
Colvin Estates was proposed more than 16 years ago by developer and property owner David Gordon and local homebuilder David Burke. They began offering lots for reservations 10 years ago and built the first phase of homes before Marrano took over the bulk of the project in 2018.
Upon completion, the neighborhood – which includes a newly built street called Rachel Vincent Way – will include 103 homesites in all on either side of the street, generating nearly $1 million annually in property tax revenues for the city.
