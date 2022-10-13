Marrano starts work on last 37 new home sites at Colvin Estates

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marrano Homes is kicking off the final phase of construction on its Colvin Estates housing community in Buffalo, putting it in position to complete the first new subdivision within the city in decades after a three-year effort and 12 years of planning.

Marrano – a subsidiary of West Seneca-based Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. – is starting work on the last 37 new home sites in the 23-acre community sandwiched along a narrow strip of land that extends from Colvin Boulevard to Starin Avenue in Buffalo, north of Taunton Place.

The market-rate, single-family homes will range in size from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet, with prices varying from $350,000 to $500,000.

Colvin Estates was proposed more than 16 years ago by developer and property owner David Gordon and local homebuilder David Burke. They began offering lots for reservations 10 years ago and built the first phase of homes before Marrano took over the bulk of the project in 2018.

Upon completion, the neighborhood – which includes a newly built street called Rachel Vincent Way – will include 103 homesites in all on either side of the street, generating nearly $1 million annually in property tax revenues for the city.

Letter: Colvin Estates development must not endanger habitat

Watching the bulldozing and removal of trees from the embankment, where the Colvin Estates are being squeezed into, I do not see how Marrano was given the green light for this development. The engineering which would be necessary to safeguard the surrounding homes seems so obvious even to the casual observer. As a longtime resident of the North Buffalo

Editorial: Home buyers at Colvin Estates give city a vote of confidence

Editorial: Home buyers at Colvin Estates give city a vote of confidence

For six years, amid the Buffalo Billion boom, there has been a nagging back-of-the-mind question: What comes next? The hope all along has been that public spending would spur private investment. There have been great examples: Conventus on the Medical Campus, the Central Park development on the East Side, HarborCenter downtown. But one of the sweetest examples is playing

Meet the neighbors in Buffalo's newest subdivision: Millennial suburbanites

Meet the neighbors in Buffalo's newest subdivision: Millennial suburbanites

It’s no surprise to John Manns that the new Colvin Estates homes that his company built in North Buffalo have sold quickly. But the executive at Marrano Homes said he was astonished at how high the prices went, and at who was buying them: millennials, many coming from the suburbs and some paying as much as $500,000. “I wasn’t

Marrano Homes buys land for Colvin Estates subdivision

Marrano Homes buys land for Colvin Estates subdivision

Homebuilder Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. has acquired the land it needs to complete the new Colvin Estates subdivision in North Buffalo, paying $4.48 million for six remaining lots from the first phase plus another 18 acres from the original property owner. Marrano is taking over the biggest new home construction project in the city in years from the previous developer,

Colvin Estates offers 24 lots; Reservations being taken in N. Buffalo

The newest home development in the city of Buffalo is now taking reservations. Colvin Estates subdivision in North Buffalo opened for business this month, with the first public open houses earlier this month and representatives taking deposits to hold one of 24 available lots. The new development, the first of its kind in North Buffalo in at least a

Board OKs Colvin Estates project but puts conditions on builders

North Buffalo’s first housing development in a decade got the green light Tuesday from the city Planning Board but only after the board imposed conditions to try to ease community concerns. The Colvin Estates project will be built along an abandoned rail corridor between Starin and Colvin avenues. The first phase will cost $5.2 million and will involve 26

