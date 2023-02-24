Marrano Homes is ready to start the final phase of its Heather Woods residential neighborhood in the Town of Lockport, after acquiring the last land it needs from Cimato Enterprises.

Marrano, part of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp., purchased 19 home lots from Cimato for $1.65 million. That brings the total number of new home sites in the subdivision to 77.

Marrano began buying land and developing Heather Woods in 2019. Located off Rapids Road, just east of Transit Road, the neighborhood will offer 20 home designs, including two-story, ranch and first-floor master bedroom. Prices will range from $450,000 to $600,000.

Sales have already been going well in the new development, said David DePaolo, Marrano's executive vice president of land development.

“We are very excited, as the purchase of these 19 new lots is a critical final step toward realizing our vision for the Heather Woods community,” DePaolo said. “Sales in this new development have been brisk from the beginning, which speaks to the attractiveness of this area and the homes we’ll be building here."