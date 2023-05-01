Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. is moving ahead with the second phase of the Lockhaven Estates development in Niagara County, by adding a patio home community with 26 lots.

Marrano – which does business as Marrano Homes – will create the community on a 15-acre parcel of land on Curtis Court, just off Piper Lane, in the Town of Lockport. The development, which will have condo status, will offer homes ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet, with a choice of single-story floor plans and loft options.

Prices will range from the mid-$400,000s to more than $500,000.

Marrano has invested more than $2 million on the land and its development, and projects the new homes will generate more than $13 million in sales volume.