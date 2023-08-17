Mark Sullivan had his work cut out for him not long after he took over as Catholic Health CEO five years ago.

He was already following Joseph McDonald, who had managed to have a 15-year tenure – outlasting many other hospital chief executives – as he doubled Catholic Health’s financial size to an organization with more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

Then, only a couple of years into Sullivan’s term as CEO, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which brought money-making surgeries to a screeching halt. Catholic Health figured out innovative solutions, such as turning St. Joseph Campus into a Covid-only hospital, but the pandemic just piled on more financial pressure.

Then in fall 2021, a 41-day labor strike hit major Catholic Health facility Mercy Hospital of South Buffalo, which led to tens of millions of dollars in costs to hire replacement workers and also in lost revenue from operating the institution at a lower capacity.

On Wednesday, Catholic Health announced that Sullivan’s tenure as its top executive is coming to an end. Sullivan, 55, is stepping down – something he told The Buffalo News was his decision – on Aug. 31, ending what has been a 30-year rise through the ranks at Western New York’s second-largest health system.

Taking over for Sullivan is Joyce Markiewicz, a longtime Catholic Health executive who is one of Sullivan’s top lieutenants and is known as an innovator within the health system. Markiewicz, executive vice president and chief business development officer, will start as president and CEO on Sept. 1, becoming the fifth CEO – and the first female chief executive – in Catholic Health’s 25-year history.

Sullivan, joined by Markiewicz in an interview Wednesday afternoon, said that he was “the right leader for that moment in time” but now it is the 64-year-old Markiewicz’s turn.

“I’m not running from anything,” Sullivan said. “I’m excited about where the organization is, I’m excited about Joyce’s appointment.”

It is true that Catholic Health’s financial position has improved since it posted an operating loss of about $175 million on revenue of $1.225 billion last year. But the health system continues to lose money.

Through June this year, Catholic Health had an operating loss of about $24 million on revenue of about $689 million. Compare that to an operating loss of about $95.5 million on revenue of $597 million during the first six months of 2022.

“We have to stay focused on what is in front of us and that is fiscal stability, making sure that we’re hiring the proper workforce so that we’re delivering really good quality care,” said Markiewicz, who joined the health system in 2005 as vice president of home care operations.

‘Incredibly stressful’

It’s not uncommon to see a CEO change after five years. In many ways, McDonald making it 15 years as CEO was an anomaly.

Consider that when former Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush, then 57, suddenly retired in July 2022, he had only been on the job since late 2020.

Larry Zielinski, a health care administration expert at University at Buffalo and a former Buffalo General Medical Center president, said he was not surprised to see a leadership change at Catholic Health, given the tremendous financial upheaval health systems are going through post-pandemic.

“These jobs are incredibly stressful, which is why the average tenure for a health care CEO is about 5 years,” Zielinski said.

While Sullivan admits the challenges of Covid-19 were “daunting,” he wouldn’t say it drained him, noting that he had a good team around him and that this is simply the right time for the change to Markiewicz.

Sullivan said the change has been in the works since late spring. He noted his contract is up in 2024, so it was a good time to sit down with the board, talk about the future and “really thought it was a great time as CEO to pause and see where the organization was.” Sullivan added that it’s a better plan to make a change now, so the incoming CEO can make the upcoming year’s plan their own.

Once Markiewicz was approached and she learned the change was approved by Sullivan, she said she “didn’t hesitate to say yes.” Sullivan plans to pursue opportunities to mentor, educate and prepare the next generation of health care executives, noting he’s going to “evaluate higher ed” in his next chapter.

“I was honored and humbled at the same time,” Markiewicz said. “I’ve been here for 19 years, and I’ve really grown in this organization.”

Markiewicz noted that the board could have easily conducted a national search for Sullivan’s successor, but “that’s not what the organization needs right now.”

“We need to make sure that someone that is in this seat knows this community, is willing to do the work that’s necessary to, you know, get us out of these times,” she said. “And I mean, we’re well on our way, but we need to stay focused on what’s in front of us, but at the same time, we also need to be thinking about where we’re going next.”

Zielinski said he met Markiewicz while they both were running home health organizations, he at Kaleida and she at Catholic Health.

Since then, Zielinski noted she has advanced into bigger, broader roles, most recently leading business development.

“On the one hand, I am happy to see a person who has grown through the ranks get a chance instead of recruiting for a national person,” Zielinski said. “On the other hand, I don’t envy her. She will be facing monumental financial challenges in the years ahead and will have a lot of sleepless nights.”

According to Catholic Health’s most recent publicly available annual report with the IRS, both Sullivan and Markiewicz worked an average of 55 hours per week in 2021. Sullivan’s total compensation that year was $1.31 million, while Markiewicz, as chief business development officer, made about $518,000.

‘What’s in front of us’

In Sullivan’s mind, every CEO goes through a chapter that they write, depending on the health care environment around them.

His chapter will be defined by leading Catholic Health through the pandemic, which included quickly transforming St. Joseph Campus into a Covid hospital, going through a lengthy and costly labor strike as well as implementing the health system’s electronic health record Epic.

Sullivan said his tenure “happened to be dark times and warlike times and challenges, but we’ve never wavered from our mission.”

On the other side of that fall 2021 strike, which ended up costing Catholic Health about $89 million, was the Communications Workers of America, which represent about 3,000 members at Catholic Health.

In a statement, Dennis G. Trainor, vice president of CWA District 1, said the union wishes “Mark nothing but good luck as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.”

“CWA also looks forward to meeting Joyce Markiewicz,” Trainor said. “Our desire is to work collaboratively with Joyce and the rest of the Catholic Health administrative team in dealing with the challenges we all face in providing health care to the Western New York community. It will take all of our efforts to fix New York’s broken health care system and CWA is ready, willing and able to partner with Catholic Health in getting the job done.”

For Catholic Health moving forward, Markiewicz and Sullivan stressed Wednesday, it is about staying the course.

Catholic Health will look to bolster its finances while also executing on its strategy to create “Centers of Excellence” within its hospital network.

Recent moves include reconfiguring Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston into a neighborhood hospital. That is the same model that Catholic Health is following in its building of Lockport Memorial Hospital, a development that Markiewicz is leading and that should open in mid-October.

“We have to have a balance between the mission and what is fiscally responsible, but that can’t be our total focus,” Markiewicz said. “But right now, we need to stay the course, we really do need to take care of what’s in front of us.”