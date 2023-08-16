Catholic Health, Western New York's second-largest health system, has announced a change at the top of the organization.

Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan has decided to step down from that role Aug. 31, the health system announced Wednesday morning.

Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health's executive vice president and chief business development officer, has been named president and CEO and will start in that role Sept. 1. She will become the fifth president and CEO – and the first female CEO – in Catholic Health's 25-year history.

Monsignor Robert E. Zapfel, chair of Catholic Health's Corporate Members & Sponsors Council, said in a message to Catholic Health employees that while the move "may come as a surprise to many, it was a decision Mark has contemplated for quite some time."

"Planning for this transition has been underway for quite some time and has included consultation with the system's board of trustees," Zapfel said.

"We are grateful to Mark for his devotion to our patients, long-term care residents, and community over the past three decades," he said. "He has made numerous contributions across our system in acute care, primary care, home care and long term care, while always keeping in mind and heart the mission of Catholic Health – to bring the healing love of Jesus to all."

For Sullivan, it ends a roughly 30-year run with Catholic Health. He began his career as an intern at Sisters Hospital in 1994 and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Catholic Health's first chief operating officer before being named president and CEO in 2018.

Catholic Health said Sullivan plans to pursue opportunities to "mentor, educate and prepare the next generation of health care executives."

"I have truly been blessed and humbled to work in and lead such a wonderful ministry with so many outstanding caregivers along my 30-year journey," Sullivan said. "I'm excited for the next chapter at Catholic Health and handing the reigns to an incredible leader and person in Joyce Markiewicz. There is no doubt she will take the organization to new levels while striving to ensure the community, that entrusts us with its care, has equitable access to high quality health care."

The leadership transition comes as Catholic Health, like other health systems, is navigating its future in the aftermath of a pandemic that financially battered the health care industry.

Catholic Health reported an operating loss of about $175 million on revenue of $1.225 billion in 2022.

It has seen better financial performance this year: Catholic Health had an operating loss of about $24 million on revenue of about $689 million through June. Compare that to an operating loss of about $95.5 million on revenue of $597 million during the first six months of 2022.

The health system also has been making changes at some of its hospitals, most recently by turning Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston into a neighborhood hospital. That is the same model that Catholic Health is following in its building of Lockport Memorial Hospital, a development that Markiewicz is leading and that should open this fall.

Markiewicz, known as an innovator within Catholic Health, joined the health system in 2005 as vice president of home care operations and was promoted to president and CEO of Home Care the following year.

She eventually was named an executive vice president at Catholic Health in 2015 and was then named chief business development officer in 2019.