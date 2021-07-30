Mark Poloncarz urges businesses to mandate wearing masks indoors again

As for children, Poloncarz said he expects schools to be open in the fall, but to require masks for everyone - teachers, support staff and children - regardless of vaccination.

Poloncarz's caution comes as both federal and state leaders are issuing increasingly dire warnings about the new Delta variant of Covid that is proving far more dangerous and contagious than early versions, even as transmissible as chicken pox. Infections and hospitalizations are rising sharply across the country, although the rates of serious sickness and even death are not as high as before - in part because of the vaccination drive.

According to Poloncarz, there have been 90,051 unique cases of Covid in Erie County as of July 28, with 445 total new cases in the last seven days. That's not as bad as last winter, but "it is growing exponentially," he said.

"This is not good. We were hopeful we would be able to crush Covid with herd immunity," Poloncarz said. "We don’t have herd immunity. It’s pretty disappointing to see the numbers in some other states."

Most of New York state is considered to be in "moderate" community transmission, and both the Northeast and the upper Midwest are generally in better shape, as those areas have much higher rates of vaccinations.