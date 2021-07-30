Mark Poloncarz urges businesses to mandate wearing masks indoors again

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Friday he expects the county to slip into the “substantial transmission” category for Covid-19 infections within a day or two, triggering the new federal guidelines recommending wearing masks indoors.
New Covid-19 cases in Erie County are now at 48 per 1,000 people over the last seven days, just shy of the 50-case threshold set by the CDC, Poloncarz said in an online presentation to members of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
“This is a very important number, and I fully expect it to go up,” he said. "I do expect us to be in that category."
He said he plans to mandate mask-wearing indoors for all county employees and visitors to county buildings "as soon as it switches to substantial," but the county is "not at that point yet." However, the county executive added, "if these numbers continue to grow exponentially, it's something I'm going to consider."
In the meantime, he urged businesses to use their own legal authority to require masks and six feet of social distancing for all indoor settings.
“That’s workplaces, restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, movie theaters,” he said. “If you’re inside where the public’s coming together, everyone – regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated – should wear a mask.”
That applies even for manufacturers, law firms, accounting firms and others where the general public doesn't just walk in.
"It’s not the same as a supermarket, but people are coming from across the community to workplaces, and they are exposing themselves," Poloncarz said. "Early on, we saw a lot of Covid transmission in workplaces."
He noted also that the federal government has made "pretty strong statements" that businesses can also mandate that workers get the vaccine, citing a ruling by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that traditional protection categories don't apply because the country is still in a state of emergency.
That's a particular concern for some employers worried about liability and exemptions for medical or religious reasons, said Dottie Gallagher, CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, who hosted the webinar.
"The information that we've seen is that businesses can require vaccines, just like they can require masks," Poloncarz said. "And because of protections that were issued early on and reissued lately, it will protect them from civil suits."
John Scannell, the CEO of Moog Inc., said the Elma aerospace company is not ready to require employees to be vaccinated.
"We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated, but it's difficult to force people, and I'm not sure we want to do that, anyway."
As for children, Poloncarz said he expects schools to be open in the fall, but to require masks for everyone - teachers, support staff and children - regardless of vaccination.
Poloncarz's caution comes as both federal and state leaders are issuing increasingly dire warnings about the new Delta variant of Covid that is proving far more dangerous and contagious than early versions, even as transmissible as chicken pox. Infections and hospitalizations are rising sharply across the country, although the rates of serious sickness and even death are not as high as before - in part because of the vaccination drive.
According to Poloncarz, there have been 90,051 unique cases of Covid in Erie County as of July 28, with 445 total new cases in the last seven days. That's not as bad as last winter, but "it is growing exponentially," he said.
"This is not good. We were hopeful we would be able to crush Covid with herd immunity," Poloncarz said. "We don’t have herd immunity. It’s pretty disappointing to see the numbers in some other states."
Most of New York state is considered to be in "moderate" community transmission, and both the Northeast and the upper Midwest are generally in better shape, as those areas have much higher rates of vaccinations.
By contrast, he said, "it's bad in a lot of places," noting that all but one county in Florida is considered to have a "high" risk of transmission, and the governor there recently urged residents to get vaccinated. Local hospitals here have even received calls from colleagues in the Southeast who are again desperate to find more ventilators.
Even worse, though, is the discovery of "breakthrough" infections, including in Erie County, where even a fully vaccinated person can get and transmit the Delta variant, with 1,000 times the viral load in their nasal cavity and mouth than with the original variant.
As of now, 60.6% of all Erie County residents - and 71.8% of those over age 18 - have received their first dose, while 56.6% of all residents - 64.9% of those over 18 - are fully vaccinated.
He said anywhere from one-quarter to half of new cases locally are coming in fully vaccinated individuals, which "is concerning." Many aren't even showing symptoms.
"We think there are people out there who are walking around sick and won't get tested," he said. "There's just a portion of the population that doesn't want to get tested. They don't believe it."
Hospitalizations in the county have tripled in almost two weeks, and are expected to continue to rise. He said 42% of the hospitalizations are among those under age 65.
"It just goes to show that young people can get sick and die, especially if they're not vaccinated," he said.
Of the 190 individuals who have died in the county since April, 96% or 182 were unvaccinated, indicating that the vaccine does work. More recently, 17 of the 18 deaths in June and six of the seven fatalities so far in July were unvaccinated. One was an immuno-compromised 44-year-old woman, who died within a week of going into the hospital, leaving behind an 11-year-old daughter.
"That Delta variant is very contagious and very strong," he said. "If you are unvaccinated, you are at a much higher risk of serious illness and death."
He urged people to get tested and not come to work if they are sick or have traveled to one of the "hot zones," and also reiterated the continued availability of vaccines locally, primarily the Moderna and Pfizer doses. Quarantine rules are still in effect for anyone who tests positive, even if they're vaccinated.
To schedule a test or a shot, call (716)858-2929.
"There's still a lot of places you can get tested," he said.