Mark Poloncarz urges businesses to mandate indoor mask-wearing again

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Friday he expects the county to slip into the “substantial transmission” category for Covid-19 infections within a day or two, triggering the new federal guidelines recommending wearing masks indoors.

New Covid-19 cases in Erie County are now at 48 per 1,000 people over the last seven days, just shy of the 50-case threshold set by the CDC, Poloncarz said in an online presentation to members of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

“This is a very important number, and I fully expect it to go up,” he said.

And while the county is not yet mandating masks, he urged businesses to use their own legal authority to require masks for all indoor settings.

“That’s workplaces, restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, movie theaters,” he said. “If you’re inside where the public’s coming together, everyone – regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated – should wear a mask.”