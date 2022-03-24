Marina mainstay: The Hatch to reopen under new operator

The Hatch is coming back.
The veteran restaurateur behind Hooked Restaurant in Williamsville, the Juicery in Delaware Park and Lucia's on the Lake in Hamburg is taking over the dining spot that has served hordes of visitors on Buffalo's waterfront.
But the Hatch will have a slightly different flavor when it reopens this May, after a two-year hiatus during the Covid pandemic and the pullout of the former operator, Mollyworld, led by Molly Koessler.
Angelo Canna Jr.'s Lake Erie Dock has been selected by the city to run The Hatch and the former William K's restaurant at Erie Basin Marina.
He was the only bidder to respond to the city's January 2021 request-for-proposals, according to city documents. The city owns the facilities, including "The Hatch" name, which will be retained.
Canna and General Manager Erica Coxson plan to run The Hatch as a takeout-style restaurant with its typical grilled menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, steak sandwiches, fries and grilled vegetables.
But they also plan to introduce The Juicery in an adjacent concessions building, offering soft-serve ice cream as well as healthy options like smoothies, fresh fruit, salads and pita pockets, similar to what is found at Delaware Park.
"Our goal is to maintain two separate, functioning businesses that work together on the same floor," Lake Erie Dock wrote in its proposal to the city.
Support Local Journalism
Next door, the former William K's Restaurant – originally named for the previous operator, William Koessler – will be renamed and transformed into a Buffalo-themed sports bar, with local and regional beers. The final name has not yet been determined. An outside bar will also be added.
"Integrating two separate and unique businesses into one functional experience for any type of customer that happens to walk along the scenic strip of Canalside, or plan a trip specifically to see us, is our goal," the company wrote.
The Hatch will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or sundown, while the new restaurant will be open from 4 to 10 p.m., when the marina closes. The hours can extend later, but Lake Erie Dock must arrange with the marina operator, Smith Boys, for security, parking and gate access.
Canna plans to invest $200,000 to $250,000 in the venture, including renovations and new furniture, fixtures and equipment. The buildings have been largely neglected, and have suffered some vandalism in the past two years.
He also agreed to install an awning over the window areas of the outdoor Hatch facility as soon as possible this year, and committed to try to hire at least half of its employees from city residents, with diversity.
His original timetable called for signing a lease by Jan. 1, and then starting operations by May after hiring employees in April, but it's not clear if that timetable can still be met.
The Common Council this week approved a lease and contract between Lake Erie Dock and the city's Department of Public Works, with a five-year initial agreement and an option for two one-year extensions.
Canna and his team have spent years operating a range of restaurants around the area, from fine dining and upscale casual to neighborhood bars, fast-food, live-music venues and summertime raw bars. Besides their three current ventures, they've run the Calumet Arts Cafe, the 3rd Room, La Luna, the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and DOS on the Lake in Hamburg.