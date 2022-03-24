Marina mainstay: The Hatch to reopen under new operator

"Our goal is to maintain two separate, functioning businesses that work together on the same floor," Lake Erie Dock wrote in its proposal to the city.

Next door, the former William K's Restaurant – originally named for the previous operator, William Koessler – will be renamed and transformed into a Buffalo-themed sports bar, with local and regional beers. The final name has not yet been determined. An outside bar will also be added.

"Integrating two separate and unique businesses into one functional experience for any type of customer that happens to walk along the scenic strip of Canalside, or plan a trip specifically to see us, is our goal," the company wrote.

The Hatch will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or sundown, while the new restaurant will be open from 4 to 10 p.m., when the marina closes. The hours can extend later, but Lake Erie Dock must arrange with the marina operator, Smith Boys, for security, parking and gate access.

Canna plans to invest $200,000 to $250,000 in the venture, including renovations and new furniture, fixtures and equipment. The buildings have been largely neglected, and have suffered some vandalism in the past two years.