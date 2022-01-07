Maria Lehman sees infrastructure plan as 'transformative'

We’re looking at providing tools to give people a basis for thought as they’re establishing these rules and guidelines and specs for the future, while at the same time getting middle school and high school kids to understand how exciting a career in this business is.

Then, looking at diversity and inclusion in the business, 30% of our engineers are women, yet 70% of women leave engineering within 20 years – and that was before Covid. We’ve got to do better than that. I think minorities have the same comments and concerns.

In time, it’s going to be a problem for everybody, and with the amount of work that we have to do, we have to aspire to be a profession that people stay with.

Q: How does it feel to be the first Buffalonian in your new role?

A: I’m a first-generation Buffalonian. My parents were both World War II refugees, both from Poland. My dad left before the war. He was a district attorney and judge in Silesia in southwestern Poland, so he left the country and joined the Polish wing of the British army, went through the Middle Eastern theater, and ended up in England.