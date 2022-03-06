[March 6] Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL J. PETRO
March 6, 2022
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.
A spotlight on jobs. We'll get a better picture of how the Buffalo Niagara job market is doing on Thursday, when the state Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report for January.
The region's job market has essentially stagnated since summer, with workers hard to find and thousands more still not ready to start looking for work again.
This month's report comes with an added twist: Last year's employment figures will be revised to reflect more detailed data that has trickled in during the course of the past year. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have estimated that the revised job data, through June, will be slightly weaker than what the preliminary monthly reports indicated.
Something's brewing. Businessman John E. Domres Jr. is seeking a special-use permit from the Buffalo Planning Board and Common Council to reuse the historic Schreiber Brewing Co. complex at 662 Fillmore Ave. for his own beermaker, Buffalo Brewing Co.
The $5.5 million project at the 25,000-square-foot building will include the brewery, a restaurant, a "brew-seum," event space and residential apartments upstairs. The project comes before the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday.
A nursing home labor strike? More than 150 nursing home workers at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday after negotiations thus far with facility owner Ascension Living have failed to result in a deal. To gather support, the workers' union sent a mobile billboard around Niagara County last week. The workers' 16-month contract expired Dec. 31.
Tech showcase and networking. InfoTech WNY is hosting a showcase and networking event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Aeries Room at 500 Pearl. Attendees will get to find out about what's new in the Buffalo technology sector and learn about new opportunities. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
Buffalo Niagara Marriot is going up for auction: The sale could mean the end of several years of financial limbo for the struggling hotel near University at Buffalo's North Campus, provided a new hotel owner has the wherewithal to revive it.
Wild times ahead when tournament rolls into town: The NCAA Tournament, featuring two sessions – with four basketball games on the opening day March 17 and two second-round games March 19 – will be a much-needed shot in the arm for a hospitality industry hit hard by the pandemic the past two years. And the first day of the tournament, as luck would have it for downtown establishments, falls on St. Patrick's Day.
ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions: The Buffalo-grown tech company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, purchased Monk and Drivably. Both acquisitions are in line with the company's goal of diversifying its business beyond just used car sales.
Starbucks Workers United accuses Starbucks of labor law violations: The union has filed 21 unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging surveillance of employees and interference in the election process. The company denies conducting any anti-union activity.
Chase to return to branch banking in Buffalo: JPMorgan Chase plans to open two area branches. The Chase name has been absent from branch banking in Buffalo since 1999.
After big loss, Catholic Health cuts 34 jobs: Catholic Health posted a big deficit last year of about $160 million, losses tied to the pandemic and a lengthy labor strike at Mercy Hospital. As a result of those financial challenges, Western New York's second-largest health system cut some positions in information technology and other corporate services.
Highmark reports $58 million loss for 2021: Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York recorded its first loss in six years in 2021, the result of higher medical expenses during the pandemic's second year, as well as significant costs in information technology as it continues to integrate with Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Rochester-based Excellus Health Plan, which includes Univera Healthcare, reported $117.6 million in net income, a margin of 1.8% on $6.6 billion in revenue.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
What's driving Roswell Park's expansion across New York?: Beyond the mothership on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Roswell Park now has more than a dozen locations in its Care Network, comprising six community practices it has acquired over the years, as well as affiliations with seven health systems. It means Roswell, which has nearly doubled its revenue over the last decade to $1.03 billion, is larger than ever.
Incoming Canisius president Steve Stoute on moving to Buffalo and how to attract more students: "I have learned that Catholic education is holistic because it emphasizes the mind, heart and spirit. It’s transformative because it is grounded in a tradition of love for others and care for creation.
Amazon picks Town of Niagara for huge warehouse that Grand Island drove away: Two years after Amazon proposed a sprawling warehouse on Grand Island, only to see it fall through in the face of community opposition, the e-commerce giant is bringing the project back – this time in Niagara County.
SUNY Erie president says layoffs likely by fall semester: SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin's plan to fix its financial crisis will likely include layoffs to "right-size" the college after years of declining enrollment without reductions in staff. “We are slated to lose $9 million in the next academic year if we don’t do something significant,” Balkin said. That will likely mean layoffs between now and the fall semester, unless enough people retire or move to other county jobs.
Top Seedz trying to become next 43North winner to make it big: Startups are notoriously risky ventures and most end up failing. If Top Seedz can break through, like past 43North champ ACV Auctions, the company could add jobs and draw more attention to Buffalo as a place to invest in businesses. Top Seedz makes artisan crackers and seeds at its Cayuga Road facility.
