Manufacturers want big sites, and WNY needs more of them

When you're chasing big manufacturing projects, you need big sites.

And Western New York doesn't have enough of them.

That's the message from Tom Kucharski, president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, which courts these types of projects on behalf of the region.

One trend he said is driving manufacturing activity: "backshoring," which refers to companies bringing production back to the United States, after they faced supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

"The majority of our (business) leads are manufacturing," Kucharski said at a recent panel discussion hosted by World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara. "Our challenge, as backshoring is occurring, is these deals are getting really big."

Case in point: One recent business prospect had power needs that were larger than the entire City of Buffalo's, he said.

Still, Kucharski sees semiconductor manufacturing as a promising sector for growth.

"A lot of manufacturers are going to be looking to backshore that," he said. "We're in good stead there. We have water. We have power. The problem is, we only have a few big sites through this whole half of the state to be able to sustain that. And now we're finding that even those sites aren't big enough."

A shortage of semiconductor chips became a key issue during the pandemic, slowing the shipment of new cars and trucks to car dealers. Sen. Charles Schumer championed legislation, since signed into law, that will promote domestic manufacturing of chips.

Edwards Vacuum has selected a business park outside Batavia – the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP – for a $319 million factory supporting the semiconductor industry. The company will build equipment based on its dry pump technology.

As the region tries to win more of those projects, Kucharski noted two massive recent announcements in the semiconductor industry were Intel's in Columbus, Ohio, and Micron Technology's, outside of Syracuse.

"We're right between them," he said.

Kucharski cited some other essential issues affecting business recruitment in Western New York.

One is a shortage of available space, especially "industrial flexpace" that manufacturers need. A study released a couple of years ago identified 52 marketable sites in the region, a number that has since dropped to 35, "and they're going fast," Kucharski said.

"When a company is interested in expanding or coming to our region, they have limited options that they can look at," he said. "You can be great in all the other stuff, but if you don't have a place to put them in a reasonable time frame or project window, you're not going to be able to land them."

New figures released by CBRE Buffalo underscored the point. The region's vacancy rate for industrial space was just 1.3% in 2022, down from 1.5% the year before.

"This incredibly low availability rate has many developers reacting with planned and under-construction projects for '23 and '24," said Lida Eberz, a CBRE Buffalo broker. "So I think it's safe to say we'll have more supply in '24." Over 1.6 million square feet of industrial space is proposed to be built this year, including 500,000 square feet of speculative space.

Kucharski praised Gov. Kathy Hochul's $200 million investment in the FAST-NY program, to prepare more sites for development. But he said some other states are committing as much as $1 billion to those kinds of efforts.

Another concern for business development is workforce issues – namely, getting more potential hires off the sidelines to fill openings.

"A lot of them want to get back to work," Kucharski said. "They just don't know how. They don't know where to start."

Yet another concern: the impact of the state climate law's push for electrification.

"(Natural) gas is used in production in most of the industries that we attract in manufacturing," he said. "If we're going to take that off-line at some point in the future, that's going to be difficult for those companies to consider New York."

Kucharski touched on trends in a couple of the region's other key economic development sectors:

• Logistics and distribution. "Our challenge is oftentimes fighting our own governments on the value of logistics to support the rest of our industries, especially advanced manufacturing," he said.

These types of projects are often criticized for requiring a lot of land and receiving a lot of incentives, but creating relatively few jobs.

"But if we don't have those services and capabilities, then manufacturers are short in that area in how to get their products out to market," Kucharski said.

"You see a lot of heartburn from policymakers who don't understand the importance of this industry to our region and our future," he said.

• Advanced business services. Kucharski said the ongoing worker shortage is affecting companies with back-office operations in the region, in areas such as customer service for banks and insurance firms.

"They're going to start introducing automation," he said.

The union trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in Buffalo says the company has fired 30 workers, including some union organizers.

A plan to convert a Silver Creek school into affordable apartments has been scrapped because of soaring costs.

New York doled out $50 million in funds to WNY health care providers, which will fuel several expansions.

Customers using food stamps are now able to shop using Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app. The first three orders will be delivered free.

The union that organized workers at hundreds of Starbucks stores is trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in South Buffalo.

An Ellicottville brewery and distillery is planning a big expansion.

Athenex is conducting a reverse stock split to avoid having its shares delisted from the Nasdaq.

Erie County is seeking a developer for the historic Wendt Mansion.

