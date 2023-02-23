Matt Glynn Reporter Follow Matt Glynn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Pfannenberg USA is upbeat about its future.

Sales are going strong at its Lancaster operation, which makes thermal-management technologies. The company needs more space for production and is considering expanding.

But like so many other manufacturers, Pfannenberg has another issue to cope with: finding enough workers. The company has a workforce of about 130 people and could use more personnel.

“We’re always recruiting," said Earl Rogalski, president of Pfannenberg USA. "We’ve got several openings right now that quite frankly we’re having a hard time recruiting for.”

Manufacturers have a two-pronged problem. They need workers who can fill openings right away, to meet immediate production needs. But they are also trying to attract young people who may have never thought about careers in manufacturing.

And with workers hard to find, companies are exploring how automation might help replace difficult-to-hire employees with machines.

The region's push to bolster its manufacturing sector got a $25 million boost last year, from a federal grant administered by the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration. The Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Coalition was one of 21 competitors to receive grants out of 529 applicants, meaning only 4% were chosen.

The $25 million will support three key projects:

• A new program at Buffalo Manufacturing Works aimed at helping small- and medium-sized manufacturers overcome barriers to using automation.

• Expanding a pilot program at Goodwill that recruits new hires for manufacturing jobs from underserved populations.

• Renovations of more buildings in the Northland Corridor, where the Northland Workforce Training Center is located.

As of late 2022, the Buffalo Niagara region's manufacturing sector had about 52,000 jobs, up slightly from the end of 2021. That headcount is smaller than it was decades ago, but the manufacturing sector has stabilized and it still has an impact, both in employment and the investment companies pour into their operations.

Just east of Buffalo, in Genesee County, Edwards Vacuum has committed to building a $319 million plant to support the semiconductor industry, with a workforce expected to grow to 600 people.

Economic development announcements like Edwards' illustrate why manufacturing still commands significant attention. Supply chain disruptions involving overseas suppliers are putting a renewed focus on the value of domestic manufacturing.

But the question persists of how to fill the openings manufacturers have.

"It's tough," said Peter Ahrens, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance. "It's very difficult."

Ahrens said his group is looking at ways to attract the next generation of talent. That might involve plant tours for high school students, showing them what modern manufacturing facilities look like, or the "Dream It, Do It" program that introduces manufacturing to students in grades 8 to 12.

"And then it's really trying to win the hearts and minds of moms and dads," he said.

At the same time, Ahrens is talking to members of his group about implementing registered apprenticeship programs, to help employees earn a journeyman's card once they complete their training.

"Those jobs are really highly sought after, good paying jobs," he said. "And the sky's the limit."

Many small manufacturers want to learn more about how to use technology to augment production. That might take the form of "cobots," or collaborative robots, that work alongside employees, relieving them of monotonous or physically demanding work.

"We want to educate them so they can say, 'Oh, I can see that for my shop,'" he said. "You kind of take the fear of the unknown out of it."

Young people are intrigued when they see cobots in action during visits to Buffalo Manufacturing Works, and the role a worker plays in programming them. Suddenly students get a different idea of what a manufacturing job might entail.

Part of the $25 million grant is going toward a program at Buffalo Manufacturing Works that will help small- and medium-sized manufacturers with implementing technology features at their companies.

Goodwill's pilot program is another way employers are recruiting talent from new sources. Its Goodskills Career Builder Initiative is receiving $3.6 million from the grant, to train an additional 750 workers over the next three years. The free, four-week program combines classroom training with on-site experiences to prepare candidates for manufacturing jobs.

"This is an excellent opportunity to show people what's in front of them, to give them an opportunity to not get just a job where they can survive, but a job they can thrive in, and over time, have a career that leads to generational wealth," said Thomas Ulbrich, president and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York. "I think when we can start talking about generational wealth-building, then we're really starting to make a difference in our community."

Advocates for manufacturing say it's also important to diversify that workforce, and ensure those opportunities are spread through the community. That's the thinking behind the training programs at the Northland Workforce Training Center, which is aiming to place people from underrepresented populations in manufacturing jobs.

Ahrens said some manufacturers are finding success by hiring workers for a job like material handling, and then promoting them if they demonstrate a good work ethic and a willingness to learn. It's a way of developing talent from within.

Transportation issues can sometimes be a barrier to hiring by manufacturers. Pfannenberg's plant is tucked inside a business park on Walden Avenue, and there's no public transportation serving the location.

“We've looked at doing some shuttle buses, but it’s just not cost effective to do that," Rogalski said.

Still, Rogalski feels confident about keeping workers if the company can hire them.

"Once we have somebody on board, we don’t typically have a lot of turnover," he said. "So when people join the company and get ingrained in our culture, they typically stay.”