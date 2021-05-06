Manufacturers eager to produce, but can't find workers

Bestar-Bush tries to persuade workers that they can move up to higher-paying jobs with benefits if they stay, instead of jumping to a job with a different employer that might pay a dollar an hour more, but lacking in benefits or a career path.

“You can get up to $15, $16, $18 an hour in a short period,” Turner said. “A lot of it is showing up and attitude. Superintendents say they can do a lot with someone who shows up and has a good attitude.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rather than just gripe about the churn rate, Bestar-Bush is trying to do something about it.

The company contracted with Kranky Plate Productions to produce videos of its manufacturing operations. That way, applicants can see for themselves what the manufacturing operations look like before ever stepping on to the production floor. They can also see the safety protections in place.

Bestar-Bush is also trying to engage its new workers more. The company connects them with a workplace “buddy,” a more-experienced employee who can act as a guide and a confidant. After 30 days on the job, human resources invites the new hires in to talk about what they like and don’t like.

“Those are all conscious things we did because of the problem,” Turner said.