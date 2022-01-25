Manna Restaurant gets help with rent

The owners of Manna Restaurant at Northland Central got a little help from its landlord to get through the long Covid dry spell.

Located in the heart of the Northland Beltline Corridor on the East Side, the minority-owned soul food restaurant has quickly gained a following in the community as an anchor business since opening its doors in November 2019. But like many restaurants, it has been struggling since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The small eatery occupies 3,921 square feet on the first floor of 683 Northland Ave., where it shares the big building with the Workforce Training Center, Buffalo Manufacturing Works and other businesses.

Manna Culinary Group signed its lease in late 2019 and began operations based on a business plan that depended heavily on high occupancy in the building and "significant revenue from catering events," according to a BUDC memo. But because of Covid health restrictions and worries, the memo noted, "both revenue drivers have been severely impacted," particularly for catering but also because the training school was closed for a while.