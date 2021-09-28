Manhattan Village project by BestSelf, Savarino wins $6.1M in state funding

An affordable and supportive housing project behind Bennett High School near Central Park Plaza has received more than $6.1 million in state funding to help provide services for individuals with substance abuse disorders or serious mental illness.

The funding will cover more than a quarter of the $23.4 million project's total financing need.

The Manhattan Village project will create 66 affordable apartments in a four-story building at 389 Manhattan Ave., including 33 units of permanent supportive housing.

The project by BestSelf Behavioral Health and Savarino Cos. includes 55 parking spaces and a public plaza on the 1.1-acre site, which is across a grassy field from the backs of houses on William Price Parkway, whose owners had objected to the project.

The state funding comes from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, along with operating expenses through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

