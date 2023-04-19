It's not just the taxes

New York's industrial development agencies were very busy in 2021, especially those in Western New York. But it wasn't all about tax breaks.

Sure, providing exemptions on sales, mortgage-recording and property taxes in exchange for significant investments and job creation are the bread and butter of IDAs.

According to a new report by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the state's IDAs reported 4,324 active projects in 2021, with a total project value of $126 billion. That's a 10.4% increase in project value from 2020, with just a 1.5% increase in the number of projects. That's also consistent with a long-term trend of increasing project value over time. Since 2011, the average project size has risen 76% from $16.5 million in 2011 to $29.2 million in 2021.

Applicants projected 221,287 jobs would be created, at a median salary of $40,000. That's a drop in jobs of 1.7% from 2020. Another 241,236 jobs were retained, however, paying a median salary of $45,000.

In exchange, DiNapoli reported, the IDAs provided total tax exemptions of nearly $1.9 billion for those projects, up 7.7% from 2020. Property tax breaks accounted for 89.1% of that. Net tax breaks after payments-in-lieu-of-taxes amounted to almost $1.1 billion, up 9%.

But DiNapoli's report also looked at how IDAs function and manage themselves, and that's where it gets interesting.

Not surprisingly, the New York City IDA is the largest, with $27.8 million in total net assets and $14.61 million in total revenues.

What might be surprising is who else was high up in the rankings: the Erie County, Genesee County and Chautauqua County IDAs.

Genesee County IDA, for example, had total revenues of $13.6 million, putting it a close second in the state behind the Big Apple. The ECIDA was seventh, with $3.45 million.

IDA revenues can vary widely from year to year, depending on the timing and volume of projects. So why are the three Western New York IDAs so prominent in 2021?

ECIDA says its operating expenses have been consistent from year to year, paid for by project fees. But it also set up a Covid-19 emergency grant program in July 2020 using $5.2 million in CARES Act revolving loan funds that it then loaned out to small businesses and nonprofits.

As a result, it was responsible for 68.1% of all Covid-related disaster loans and grants statewide in 2021. And that drove up its nonoperating expenses.

It also received and spent $175,000 in pass-through grant funds for Renaissance Commerce Park and railroad projects, advanced $213,000 for Renaissance and the Angola Ag Park that will be repaid from grants, awarded $559,000 in PPE grants, and provided $75,000 to support Invest Buffalo Niagara's regional recruitment efforts.

In Genesee County, the IDA and Economic Development Corp. have been investing heavily to manage the infrastructure development for 1,800 acres of industrial parks over the last two decades, particularly the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, which in 2021 attracted Plug Power. That project yielded just under $5 million from the land sale to the company and project fees.

In turn, those dollars were reinvested into additional infrastructure for water line installation, design planning and permitting for a large new electrical substation at STAMP. In all, site development costs at STAMP totaled $4.3 million that year.

"We invest our revenues into real estate development for that very purpose, to bring in more opportunities," said Jim Krencik, senior director of marketing for GCEDC. " So it’s revenue in, revenue out."

Finally, the CCIDA administers the Partnership for Economic Growth, a public-private partnership that receives grants, administers loans and provides funding to communities for local projects. That incurs "significant expenses," according to CCIDA CEO Mark Geise. The agency also administers its Al Tech and CARES Act loan programs, with more than $20 million in assets, and has industrial park expenses.

"We are unlike any other IDA because of how diverse we are, so it isn’t a fair comparison when they stack us up against other IDAs," Geise said.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

MORE GROWTH FOR HAMISTER

Hamister Group has acquired its second assisted-living and memory-care facility in Virginia, as it seeks to grow its investment portfolio through a private real estate investment fund affiliate.

The Buffalo-based hospitality and health care company did not say how much its Hamister Real Estate Equity Fund III paid to purchase Chantilly Heights Memory Care in Chantilly. That's a sister senior living facility to the Lansdowne Heights Memory Care in Leesburg, Va., which Hamister bought in 2020.

Chantilly, which opened in 2017, operates a 35,550-square-foot facility, with 48 units and 54 beds.

This is the 11th senior living facility run by Hamister across eight states. The company also runs a home health care agency and 11 hotels in three states, with 1,200 employees in all.

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. At ECC, charges against two top leaders yield different results. Several sources have described the work environment at the college as “toxic,” including some who left after decades.

2. M&T's Richard Gold looks back at his long banking career and the changes he's seen at Buffalo's largest bank.

3. A Ukrainian family, displaced by war, is starting a new life in Western New York with help from a business that aids refugees and is making the region its first U.S. market .

4. Rhonda Frederick retires after 43 years at People Inc.: When Frederick joined the agency in 1980 in a direct support role, she never thought she'd stay – let alone rise to CEO.

5. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high: The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

