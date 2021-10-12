Malt house's reuse on tap in Black Rock

Fred LoFaso's $20 million plan to introduce apartments, self-storage space and a beer museum to an old Black Rock malting facility came to a head Tuesday as the developer easily gained the final clearance needed to bring his project on tap.

The owner of Sienna Realty won approval from the Buffalo Planning Board to convert the former John Kam Malt and Kiln House on Hertel Avenue into the city's newest mixed-use project, featuring 80 residential units, 500 storage units, and a mix of retail tenants that could include a brewery and restaurant, a bakery and a coffee roaster.

With an adaptive reuse permit in hand from the Common Council to allow a residential rehab in an industrial zone, LoFaso is ready to start on the venture, which is expected to take two years to complete.

"This is a really cool project," Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz said.

Located at 356 Hertel and 42 Foundry St., the vacant 124,839-square-foot complex sits on 2.97 acres west of Military Road, bordered by Hertel and Foundry, as well as the north spur of the Beltline and CSX railroad line. The seven-story building was constructed from 1900 to 1901 for the John Kam Malting Co., which occupied the site until 1916.