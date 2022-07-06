Major Buffalo medical transportation provider suspended 60 days over DMV violations

The vehicles at Buffalo Transportation Inc., a major non-emergency medical transportation company, have been idled, with the license plates removed.

But the 20-year business is not closing, President Igor Finkelstein said. Instead Buffalo Transportation has had its plates suspended 60 days by the state for what he called "clerical errors."

"We are in business," he said. "We're not going out of business. I have no intention to go out of business."

The suspension is scheduled to lift Aug. 14, the result of a penalty long ago imposed by the state Department of Motor Vehicles that was just recently upheld by the state Supreme Court. While only a 60-day suspension, Finkelstein said it is having a major effect on his business and his customers. Notably, his business currently can't serve those with Medicaid, which represents a significant slice of his customer base.

Court records indicate Buffalo Transportation has about 140 vehicles and employs about 180 people. As a result of the suspension, Finkelstein said his business has laid off about 70 employees.

Records say Buffalo Transportation, headquartered on Ramsdell Avenue, provides about 1,400 daily medical transports, taking patients to and from primary care clinics, hospitals, dialysis centers, radiation treatment facilities and medical offices. Finkelstein said the suspension is hurting his clients more than his business, noting about 75 customers have called over the last week or so with complaints.

"They're underserved," Finkelstein said. "Many of them are getting late to their doctor appointments."

State DMV spokesperson Tim O'Brien said the agency is ensuring companies comply with the law for the safety of customers and pushed back against the notion that Buffalo Transportation's suspension stems from clerical errors.

In fact, it all stems from an investigation and record review of Buffalo Transportation that led to the company in 2019 being charged with 31 violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, according to court paperwork. Those violations included failing to properly conduct driver examinations, failing to perform a periodic review of a driver's record, failing to maintain items in a driver's file and failing to ensure periodic medical examinations were done.

An administrative law judge, in an August 2019 determination, sustained 21 of the charges, suspended Buffalo Transportation's plates for 60 days and assessed a civil penalty of $21,000.

The suspension and penalty was stayed while Buffalo Transportation worked through the appeals process and other court proceedings, culminating with the matter being transferred this year to state Supreme Court in Albany.

In a June 6 decision, Acting Justice James H. Ferreira sided with the state DMV and upheld the penalty assessed against Buffalo Transportation.

"The Court is cognizant of petitioner's assertions as to the negative impact that the suspension will have on petitioner's business and clients, but does not find that the alleged negative impact is disproportionate to the misconduct found by the ALJ and resulting harm to the public," Ferreira wrote. "Petitioner downplays the seriousness of the violations by characterizing them as record-keeping errors."

As a result of the suspension and "to protect the integrity of the Medicaid Transportation Program," the state Health Department on June 27 directed the state's Medicaid transportation manager, Medical Answering Services, to temporarily reassign Buffalo Transportation's services to other Medicaid transportation providers, said Health Department spokesperson Monica Pomeroy.

"The Department will continue to work to help ensure transportation services continue to be available for those who need them," Pomeroy said.

To Finkelstein, the state's suspension is over the top for what he says amounts to record-keeping mistakes. While the fine serves to punish the business, he argues the 60-day suspension is mostly harming people trying to get to their medical appointments.

"Do not penalize the customers," he said. "Do not penalize people in Western New York."