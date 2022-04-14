Main players in McKinley Mall's future can't get on same page

There's a problem at the McKinley Mall that goes beyond just another middle-rung mall struggling to survive.

Not only do Kohan Retail Investment Group and Benderson Development Company seem to butt heads in their vision at the mall, but the Town of Hamburg would also like to have influence over what happens there.

The mall's owner of nearly a year, Mike Kohan, who heads Kohan Retail Investment Group, has a history of purchasing troubled malls and then failing to bring them back to life.

Kohan Retail's latest issue has been with the Great Northern Mall in Clay, where the Onondaga County executive is suing for more than $5 million in back taxes and asking Kohan, the mall's owner since 2017, to sell the property to one of several interested developers.

Benderson claims its mall bid was ignored

With McKinley, Benderson being such a large player at the mall complicates the matter even further. Benderson owns the former Macy's and its home store, a six-acre ring of property near the Dipson movie theater and the Hobby Lobby on the mall's outparcel.

Before the sale of the mall for $8.5 million to Kohan was finalized in August, Benderson claimed it had made a $10 million offer, but had its purchase bid ignored. A state justice ruled against the Benderson bid when the Town of Hamburg, with Benderson's support, contested the sale in court.

Town gave mall tenants more flexibility

And then there is the Town of Hamburg, which doesn't own any of the property, but would like to be a part of the mall's rebirth, in whatever form it may take, to help drive up property tax revenue and bring an important commercial property back to life.

Last year, the town passed an incentive zoning law for the mall and its ring properties, allowing incoming tenants to have flexibility in usage in exchange for certain guarantees to the town, such as aesthetic improvements, creation of jobs or money to go toward town initiatives.

What each side wants to see at the mall

Kohan: Food and entertainment vendors are Kohan’s highest-level priorities, he said. And he's had a few new tenants to help bolster that effort, but his company has a lot of work to do.

There are approximately 20 vacant spaces inside the mall, as well as big-box open spaces where Sears and Bon-Ton were formerly housed.

Kohan seems to be open to other types of uses at the mall, as well. For example, a storage unit was proposed for the former Sears store, but never came to fruition because Benderson refused to allow it.

Kohan said the pandemic has not helped the mall.

“It’s not easy, but believe me, we’re trying our best,” he said.

Benderson: The development company also denied Echo Park, a used automotive dealer, from coming to one of the mall's outer parcels, at the former Pier 1 store.

That is two denials by one company for a mall that desperately needs the tenants. But Benderson said it will not lower its standards to fill mall space.

In its contract at the mall, Benderson has the right to refuse certain tenants.

“We’re prepared to exhibit patience, but we’re not prepared to compromise our standards,” said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing at Benderson.

Hamburg: Hamburg Councilman Shawn Connolly told The News that he wasn't happy about Benderson denying Echo Park from coming to Hamburg after town officials had put effort into bringing them to Western New York. But he understands the company's point of view.

Connolly points to the transformational projects being planned at both Eastern Hills Mall and Boulevard Mall and feels that the McKinley Mall should be heading in the same direction – becoming more of a lifestyle center.

“This is not something that’s going to get better overnight," Connolly said, "And Benderson’s fear is that if we start to approve anything – whoever is willing to come there – it may be fine short-term, but is it really going to be the best use long-term?”

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a Buffalo News report during a Wednesday radio spot that the Buffalo Bills originally asked for the public to pay 100% of the construction costs of a new $1.4 billion stadium. She also said reports that there was a chance the Bills could move without a deal for a new stadium are real, noting that cities that have lost teams in the past were calling Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

County governments across the state, including Erie and Niagara counties, are trying to decide whether to join the state's tax holiday on gasoline. The state budget will save consumers 16 cents a gallon from June 1 to Dec. 31 by suspending the state's sales tax and excise tax on motor fuel, according to a report by the New York State Association of Counties.

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi thinks UB is one of the reasons why Western New York should win one of the $100 million tech hubs planned by the federal government. Tripathi says UB has experts and research in all the tech areas that are growing right now, from artificial intelligence and data science to robotics, cybersecurity and biomedical sciences.

When the Kmart in Avenel, N.J., closes its doors for good April 16, the number of Kmarts in the U.S. – once well over 2,000 – will be down to three, with a handful of stores still left outside the continental U.S., according to multiple reports, in a retail world now dominated by Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Goldin Auctions sold a 2018 Panini National Treasures Josh Allen rookie card No. 163 for $312,000 on Saturday, the most ever for an Allen card, the auction house said. The card is signed by the Buffalo Bills star quarterback and includes a piece of a jersey.

Despite harsh criticism from some state lawmakers, the $600 million going toward a new Buffalo Bills stadium was part of the $220 billion state budget passed by the New York State Legislature on Saturday morning, nine days after the deadline for completing the spending plan.

1. Buffalo startup raises $100 million for green idea: plug-in excavators: "When you put energy storage where the energy is being used, you really transform the way we rely and depend on energy, and you make it completely resilient," chairman and CEO Jon Williams said. "That's what we've really been building."

2. Adam Desmond: Commercial development will continue, but with adjustments: "Buffalo is not thought of as being an innovation tech center, but we are quietly marching our way, and what continues to help drive it is you’ve got good banks," said Desmond, regional market executive for commercial lending in the Buffalo Niagara area at Tompkins Financial Corp.

3. How will Costco shake up retail across Buffalo Niagara?: The wholesale club's long-awaited arrival is going to touch nearly every area of the retail industry – from grocery, drug and liquor stores to gas stations and electronic sellers.

4. Another Starbucks is unionizing: Thursday's vote count by the National Labor Relations Board brings to six the number of Buffalo-area Starbucks stores where workers have voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

5. With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working – and new work routines such as hybrid schedules may be sticking around.

