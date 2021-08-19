Mahoney State Office Building going up for auction on Niagara Square

The state government building where parts of the movie "Marshall" were filmed is going up for auction.
The Office of General Services said Thursday that the state-owned Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. will be put up for auction on Oct. 7. That will make it the latest opportunity for downtown redevelopment, in a city that has already seen more than $6 billion of activity in the past decade.
The auction will occur at 10 a.m. on the first floor of the five-story building, which is located on Niagara Square, between the Statler and the new Buffalo Police Headquarters, and across Franklin Street from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Bidders must preregister, with verification starting at 9 a.m.
The minimum bid is $750,000, and a $75,000 deposit is required.
The auction comes more than 18 months after state officials first announced their intention to unload the historic building in the coming months. However, that was December 2019, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and effectively shut down all activity for months, while workers were sent home to work remotely.
Constructed in 1930, with a cornerstone laid by then-Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 68,924-square-foot Mahoney building sits on 0.61 acres within the central business district and the Joseph Ellicott Historic District, on the site of Buffalo's first public high school. Designed by E.B. Green, the neo-Classical and art deco building includes the primary and taller rectangular section, and a shorter polygonal two-story annex on the north side facing toward the Statler.
It was named for Walter J. Mahoney, a longtime state legislator for over 30 years before becoming a State Supreme Court justice.
It features high ceilings and intricate stone facade details, along with a majestic gilded lobby and first floor that contain unique architectural details, such as marble columns and bases, carved designs, original ceiling molding and stonework, art deco metalwork and light fixtures, and murals and paintings depicting Buffalo and Western New York. Building entrances are adorned with bas-relief metal sculptures, gates and panels.
Open since 1931, it's been continuously occupied by the state as home to various agencies, including the Departments of State, Labor, Financial Services, Civil Service and Veterans Affairs, as well as the the State Police and the state Senate and Assembly.
It still includes oversized chambers on the first floor that were used as hearing rooms, a courtroom and assembly areas. The upper three floors, each of which contains 11,695 square feet, were used as general office and administrative space.
But it will be vacated by the end of the year.
State officials are working with brokers Shana Stegner and Sarah Cashimere-Warren from CBRE-Buffalo to handle the marketing and auction. A website, MahoneyBuffalo.com, has been set up for complete details. Property inspections – by appointment – will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, as well as from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 22.