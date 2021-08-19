Mahoney State Office Building going up for auction on Niagara Square

The state government building where parts of the movie "Marshall" were filmed is going up for auction.

The Office of General Services said Thursday that the state-owned Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. will be put up for auction on Oct. 7. That will make it the latest opportunity for downtown redevelopment, in a city that has already seen more than $6 billion of activity in the past decade.

The auction will occur at 10 a.m. on the first floor of the five-story building, which is located on Niagara Square, between the Statler and the new Buffalo Police Headquarters, and across Franklin Street from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Bidders must preregister, with verification starting at 9 a.m.

The minimum bid is $750,000, and a $75,000 deposit is required.

The auction comes more than 18 months after state officials first announced their intention to unload the historic building in the coming months. However, that was December 2019, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and effectively shut down all activity for months, while workers were sent home to work remotely.

