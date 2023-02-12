Jim Kelly, who led his team to four Super Bowls, got some NFL air time Sunday night.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback made a cameo in the National Football League's annual Super Bowl commercial, which aired after the Apple Music halftime show.

The commercial features Diana Flores, captain of Mexico's national flag football team, running through a series of scenarios as a variety of celebrities try to intercept her and take her flag. Pursuers include sportscaster Erin Andrews and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, while YouTuber Mr. Beast tries to catch it on video and tennis champion Billie Jean King aids her escape.

At one point, Flores flees a hotel by jumping from a balcony.

She crash lands into a table near where Jim Kelly is mixing drinks as a bartender.

"Mafia style! Nice!" Kelly says to Flores in the brief shot.

The commercials ends with Flores in the kitchen with her mother, only to find her mom in pursuit of the ball as well.

"To the women pushing football forward, we can't wait to see where you take this game," read a tagline at the end of the spot.

It wasn't the only Buffalo Bills appearance during the Super Bowl.

Sunday night's pre-game footage opened with an on-field appearance from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who joined members of the medical teams that treated him after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati against the Bengals.