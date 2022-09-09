Made in WNY: Why Buffalo's expats can't find Bison French Onion Dip on shelves

Upstate Niagara Cooperative churns out about 3 million pounds of Bison French Onion Dip a year – and nearly all of that is scooped up on chips in Western New York.

Buffalo transplants craving a taste of home have been begging the company to sell its dip in places such as Florida and the Carolinas for years, but there just hasn't been enough demand to make shipping it long distances worthwhile.

"We're limited by shelf life in the distribution. There's only so far you can ship it," said Eva Balasz, a spokesperson for Upstate Niagara Cooperative, which has owned the brand since 1983.

There's another problem: People outside of Western New York can't handle dips like we do.

The company's research shows that Western New Yorkers consume more than twice as much dip as people in the rest of the country. And we don't just dip our chips in it; we top our baked potatoes with it, swap it out for sour cream in recipes and use it to garnish dishes.

"If you send it to some markets where people don't consume as much dip, you're not going to sell it," Balasz said. "People will go out of their way occasionally, but not as frequently, so we can't necessarily support shipping it."

But fans who live in states with Wegmans stores are in luck: The grocery store carries Bison Dip at its locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

Bison Foods started in 1931, and Bison Dip has been a local staple since 1958. The dip was formerly made in a plant on Scott Street, where the Hofbrauhaus is now located. But, since 2005, it has been made at a plant on North America Drive in West Seneca.

Upstate Niagara Cooperative is owned by 270 family farms in Western and Central New York. It has eight plants. Some make fluid products – such as its Intense flavored milks, half-and-half and buttermilk – and three make cultured products – cottage cheese, sour cream and yogurt. Its products are sold all over the country, at schools and even on cruise lines.

At the plant in West Seneca – Upstate's largest culture facility – workers take fresh milk trucked in from the farms, transform it into sour cream, then combine the sour cream with a blend of proprietary ingredients.

The bags of dried flavor mix weigh 26 pounds, and one batch of dip calls for five packages mixed with 500 gallons of fresh sour cream.

"It's just like when you make dip at home from a packet," said Eva Balasz, an Upstate Niagara spokesperson. "But our packets are a lot bigger."