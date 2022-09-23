Made in WNY: Junk Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products

Tucked away in a small manufacturing facility in North Buffalo is a bath and body products manufacturer with some pretty exclusive technology.

Junk Free Skin is one of a handful of companies in the country producing clean, eco-friendly and cruelty-free bath products in water-soluble packaging, owner Tom Akers said.

Think Tide laundry pods, but for products like shampoo, body wash and hand soap.

"You take it out of the compostable container, you put it on the washcloth, lather and then all the packaging just disappears," Akers said.

Junk Free Skin began using the water-soluble film to shrink-wrap bath bombs, salt blocks and shower steamers. Last year, the company invested in machinery that can make 600 liquid soap pods per minute, Akers said.

With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, Akers said.

As many large companies pledge to reduce the use of plastic in their products and some states are banning single-use plastics, demand to reduce the amount of plastic humans use is growing. As a result, Akers believes Junk Free Skin has the potential to see tremendous growth.

Akers is already planning to purchase a second liquid pod machine to meet customer demand. Junk Free Skin is working with around 20 customers right now, Akers said, and gets around 50 referrals a month from MonoSol, the Indiana-based company that produces the water-soluble film.

Junk Free Skin has seven employees and plans to add four more – one salesperson and three production workers, Akers said.

Akers and his partner, Michael Constantine, started Junk Free Skin in 2018 because they wanted to produce their own products for their shop, Renew Bath and Body on Elmwood Avenue. Now, they make eco-friendly, plastic-free bath products for small businesses across the country.

One of Junk Free Skin's local customers is In-Room Plus, a Buffalo company that packages snacks and other amenities for hotels across the globe.

Starting in 2024, hotels in New York will not be allowed to offer guests personal care products in single-use plastic bottles. So the company is working with Junk Free Skin to develop a line of plastic-free shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotion to sell to high-end hotels, In-Room Plus President Elizabeth Jones said.

Junk Free Skin can take a product from idea to market in six weeks, Akers said.

The company works with a chemist to formulate the products. For the water-soluble pods, the soap must be super concentrated, containing less than 5% water.

From there, Junk Free Skin manufactures the products, designs the packaging and ships them, all from its headquarters on Great Arrow Avenue in Buffalo.

"We're so ahead of our time right now," Akers said. "The only people that are ahead of us are these ginormous billion-dollar companies."