Made in WNY: Junk Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products

Junk Free Skin is one of a handful of companies in the country producing clean, eco-friendly and cruelty-free bath products in water-soluble packaging, owner Tom Akers said.
Eliana Ohl, 9, holds a water-soluble pod filled with body wash at the Junk Free Skin facility. The pod dissolves in four to six seconds depending on the temperature of the water.
Engineer Mike Zarbo forming the granulated salt into blocks at Junk Free Skin.
Junk Free Skin co-founder Tom Akers.
Some of the products offered by Junk Free Skin.
A bar soap slab cut into servable bars at Junk Free Skin.
Relax Salt Blocks pressed into shape at Junk Free Skin.
Eliana Ohl, 9, holds a water-soluble pod filled with body wash at the Junk Free Skin facility.
Junk Free Skin team members, from left, Mike Constantine, Aaron Cooley, Ashley Ohl and Tom Akers.
Engineer Mike Zarbo removes Relax Salt Blocks off the hydraulic press at Junk Free Skin.
Engineer Mike Zarbo mixes the granulated compound that will be pressed into Relax Salt Blocks at the Junk Free Skin facility.
Junk Free Skin's Tom Akers injects body wash to be encapsulated at the Junk Free Skin facility.
Junk Free Skin's Tom Akers seals the body wash in a water-soluble casing at the Junk Free Skin facility last month.
The body wash in a water-soluble casing ready to be trimmed into a pod at the Junk Free Skin facility.
Soap Bars at the Junk Free Skin facility on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Minh Connors / Buffalo News)
Engineer Mike Zarbo labels freshly made Relax Salt Blocks that will need 24 hours to dry at Junk Free Skin.
The body wash in water-soluble casing is ready to be trimmed into a pod at Junk Free Skin.
Relax Salt Blocks being formed at Junk Free Skin.
Junk Free Skin co-founder Tom Akers trims the water-soluble plastic to form a pod.
A conveyer belt responsible for shrinking the water-soluble material onto dry products at the Junk Free Skin facility.
Recently made shower steamers at the Junk Free Skin facility on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Minh Connors / Buffalo News)
The machinery used to mass produced bath and shower-related products such as bath bombs and shower steamers at the Junk Free Skin facility on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Minh Connors / Buffalo News)
"You take it out of the compostable container, you put it on the washcloth, lather and then all the packaging just disappears," Akers said.
Junk Free Skin began using the water-soluble film to shrink-wrap bath bombs, salt blocks and shower steamers. Last year, the company invested in machinery that can make 600 liquid soap pods per minute, Akers said.
With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, Akers said.
As many large companies pledge to reduce the use of plastic in their products and some states are banning single-use plastics, demand to reduce the amount of plastic humans use is growing. As a result, Akers believes Junk Free Skin has the potential to see tremendous growth.
Akers is already planning to purchase a second liquid pod machine to meet customer demand. Junk Free Skin is working with around 20 customers right now, Akers said, and gets around 50 referrals a month from MonoSol, the Indiana-based company that produces the water-soluble film.
Junk Free Skin has seven employees and plans to add four more – one salesperson and three production workers, Akers said.
Akers and his partner, Michael Constantine, started Junk Free Skin in 2018 because they wanted to produce their own products for their shop, Renew Bath and Body on Elmwood Avenue. Now, they make eco-friendly, plastic-free bath products for small businesses across the country.
One of Junk Free Skin's local customers is In-Room Plus, a Buffalo company that packages snacks and other amenities for hotels across the globe.
Starting in 2024, hotels in New York will not be allowed to offer guests personal care products in single-use plastic bottles. So the company is working with Junk Free Skin to develop a line of plastic-free shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotion to sell to high-end hotels, In-Room Plus President Elizabeth Jones said.
Junk Free Skin can take a product from idea to market in six weeks, Akers said.
The company works with a chemist to formulate the products. For the water-soluble pods, the soap must be super concentrated, containing less than 5% water.
From there, Junk Free Skin manufactures the products, designs the packaging and ships them, all from its headquarters on Great Arrow Avenue in Buffalo.
"We're so ahead of our time right now," Akers said. "The only people that are ahead of us are these ginormous billion-dollar companies."
