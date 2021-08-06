Made in WNY: How the Olympics is helping a Buffalo company overcome a market miscalculation

Luanne DiBernardo almost threw in the towel.

Her company Coolture, which made cooling vests to help people with chronic conditions fight heat intolerance, had yet to take off in the marketplace. Fortunately for her and her customers, she decided to stick it out. She shifted her marketing focus away from medical uses and reorganized with a new partner as Oro Sports last January – in time to send her vests into the Olympics on the backs of the U.S. Sailing Team, which preferred them over the ones provided by a major sportswear company sponsoring the games.

It all started in 2008 with DiBernardo's brother Van. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, he was unable to regulate his body temperature – something that also affects millions of people with diabetes, heart disease, COPD and fibromyalgia. Excessive heat causes muscle weakness, lightheadedness and increased heart rate; it exacerbates the side effects of already debilitating conditions, and lands people in emergency rooms.

To help stabilize his body temperature, Van used an industrial cooling vest, but it was rudimentary. It was made of heavy tan canvas, had rigid pockets and looked like a flak jacket that a soldier might wear into war. It was heavy. It was ugly. It was uncomfortable. The frozen ice packs tucked into the vest's inner pockets would leave Van with burns on his skin.