Made in WNY: From Honeywell's Buffalo lab comes ideas and technology that spawn new products

Propellant

Senior R&D manager Jim Ling demonstrates how his team developed an environmentally safe propellant specific to personal hygiene applications, like this hair care product.

Honeywell Buffalo Research Laboratories is a wellspring of innovation.

The lab's research and development employees have hatched technologies including foam-blowing agents for insulation, refrigerants for automotive cooling systems and propellants for personal hygiene products.

Technologies invented in Buffalo are produced by the company on a large scale at facilities elsewhere.

The Buffalo site draws upon the creativity of its 150 employees, who hail from 14 different countries. 

Refrigeration lab

Lead R&D engineer/scientist Kaimi Gao looks into an air enthalpy tunnel used to take measurements in HVAC setups intended to replicate specific supermarket environments in the refrigeration lab.

"We hire people who have the curiosity for innovation," said Ryan Hulse, director of R&D for Honeywell Advanced Materials. "Those are the kind of people you want working on these products. It is different from a lot of other types of projects.

"You need somebody who's very curious by nature," he said. "You need somebody who's very intelligent but also be able to apply to real-world applications. That's kind of a different skill set that we have."

Nearly one in five of its staff members have Ph.D.s.

Climate-friendly coolant

Lead R&D engineer/scientist David M. Smith demonstrates how dye-infused coolant reacts under a black light, an effect that helps the process of identifying leaks in a system. The coolant he is demonstrating is currently used in 185 million automobiles across the country.

Honeywell's Buffalo campus, on Peabody Street in the Valley neighborhood, also has a pilot plant for testing new products. That facility helps the Buffalo site stand out within the North Carolina-based Fortune 500 company.

"Having this capability is a big advantage for us, because we get a really good idea of what these materials are going to cost and how we're going to produce them, what it's going to look like going forward," he said. Along with testing, the pilot plant can make small quantities of products for commercial use.

Foam

Research technician Molly Bartz demonstrates the properties of foam as it cures after being expressed from a high-pressure machine used to replicate commercial applications, as lead R&D engineer/scientist Edmund (An-Hung) Yeh describes the process for guests on a tour.

A thread that runs through Honeywell's research in Buffalo is sustainability. As awareness of environmental impact has grown over the decades, scientists at Honeywell Buffalo have sought to develop climate-friendly alternatives, Hulse said.

All of the innovation has added up to 4,400 patents granted to employees of Honeywell's Buffalo site. Among active employees, the leading employee was granted 177 patents. 

Patents

Ryan Hulse, director of R&D at Honeywell Advanced Materials, with a display featuring the inventors behind the thousands of patents generated at the Honeywell Buffalo Research Laboratories.

"Honeywell is not into commodity," Hulse said. "We're just not. We're into specialized. We're into innovative. We're into what's new."

Its Solstice Air propellant, a medical propellant used for respiratory inhalers that was developed at the Buffalo lab, just entered large-scale production at a Honeywell facility in Louisiana.

The company takes a lot of pride in its patents. But the employees know it's a long, methodical road from creation to commercialization.

Climate awareness

Lead R&D engineer/scientist Dimitrios Papanastasiou describes the science behind making a more environmentally friendly propellant that can be widely used across a wide range of products.

"The stuff we're really working on today, will be commercial in five to 10 years from now," Hulse said.

Ryan Hulse, director of R&D at Honeywell Advanced Materials, talks about the culture of innovation behind the hundreds of patents generated at the Honeywell Buffalo Research Laboratories.

Matt Glynn

