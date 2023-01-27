Made in WNY: Baxter International pumps up sales, despite chip shortage

MEDINA – Workers at Baxter International's plant make pumps that deliver life-sustaining treatment to patients.

"These pumps serve a critical need for someone who is in a hospital setting that requires very specific control of drugs, antibiotics, nutrition that can't fend for themselves in many cases," said Kevin Foley, the Medina plant manager.

Those pumps were critical in the health care response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Ventilators were a pressing need for hospitalized patients, but so were Baxters' pumps.

"A typical person would generally have two pumps on them after surgery or something like that," Foley said. "Covid patients in ICUs were having five to six. It just exploded."

Baxter makes tens of thousands of the pumps each year at the Orleans County site. The company has also some research and development operations there.

While demand for the pumps has held strong, the company faced issues with obtaining enough microchips to keep production flowing. Sen. Charles Schumer and Baxter's chairman, president and CEO, Jose Almeida, drew attention to the matter during a visit over the summer.

Schumer said he recently received assurance from Baxter's chip supplier, Texas Instruments, that any issues with chip shortages and bottlenecks had been resolved. Almeida said the continued push had proven a success.

“Hospitals need our infusion pump technology to care for patients in New York and across the country – a need that is even more critical now given the rising flu, RSV and Covid-19 cases," he said.

Almeida over the summer praised the workers for the commitment they had demonstrated during the pandemic, putting in long hours under trying circumstances.

"We're very proud of what we were able to do and respond and do all that work," Foley said. "That's why some of these things with the chip are so critical, because these are still critical needs."

Aside from the chips, Baxter strives to acquire many other pump components from suppliers in New York State. "We've tried to make this that whole strategy of, make it where you buy it from and sell it where you make it," Foley said.

Baxter – a Fortune 500 company based in Chicago – in 2012 completed its acquisition of Sigma International in Medina. The company is a prominent employer in Orleans County, with about 270 workers. Sigma had bought a former Fisher-Price factory for its operations in the 1990s.

Foley said Baxter's employees take pride in knowing the impact their work makes in health care.

"Our mission has always been to save and sustain lives," he said. "We take that personally."