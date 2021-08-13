Mac's on Hertel gets new owner

The former Mac’s on Hertel restaurant building has a new owner, with a new vision.

Andy Huang, who brought octopus fritters and other Japanese street treats to Amherst eight years ago through Taisho Bistro, paid $850,000 through D&H Buffalo to acquire the two-story brick building at 1435 Hertel, with the rounded corner front entrance, sidewalk patio and upper balcony.

Located at the corner of Hertel and Norwalk Avenue, the building had been owned by Mark Bohn, the former proprietor of Mac’s, a large restaurant with its diner-style sign on the façade but a bar and mural as the central features inside.

Mac’s opened more than six years ago, after Nick Kotrides’ former Empire Grill closed in 2014. The restaurant pivoted to take-out-only service when the Covid-19 pandemic began. It managed to survive through 2020, but succumbed early this year.

Huang, who opened his Taisho Bistro on Sheridan Drive in 2012, could not be reached to comment about his plans for the North Buffalo building. Huang also has a Taisho Bistro location in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta.

