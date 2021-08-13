 Skip to main content
Mac's on Hertel gets new owner
The former Mac’s on Hertel restaurant building has a new owner, with a new vision.

Andy Huang, who brought octopus fritters and other Japanese street treats to Amherst eight years ago through Taisho Bistro, paid $850,000 through D&H Buffalo to acquire the two-story brick building at 1435 Hertel, with the rounded corner front entrance, sidewalk patio and upper balcony.

Located at the corner of Hertel and Norwalk Avenue, the building had been owned by Mark Bohn, the former proprietor of Mac’s, a large restaurant with its diner-style sign on the façade but a bar and mural as the central features inside.

Mac’s opened more than six years ago, after Nick Kotrides’ former Empire Grill closed in 2014. The restaurant pivoted to take-out-only service when the Covid-19 pandemic began. It managed to survive through 2020, but succumbed early this year.

Huang, who opened his Taisho Bistro on Sheridan Drive in 2012, could not be reached to comment about his plans for the North Buffalo building. Huang also has a Taisho Bistro location in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta.

Greenbelt sells warehouse

Greenbelt Industries sold its 25,758-square-foot vacant industrial warehouse building at 45 Comet Ave. in Buffalo to Acquest Development's 45 Comet LLC, also for $850,000. Constructed in 1994 on almost an acre of land, the one-story building has four loading docks and 20-foot ceilings.

Greenbelt is a subsidiary of Mississauga, Ont.-based Green Belting Industries Ltd., part of the Ammega Group. It’s a manufacturer of industrial tapes, sprays, masks and belts for the aerospace, energy, medical and consumer packaging.

4114 Union Road

4114 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

McGuire sells Cheektowaga building

McGuire Development Co. sold a small multitenant commercial building at 4114 Union Road in Cheektowaga to Nasser A. Ali’s 3 Star Fashion. The sale price was $610,000.

McGuire Development President Danielle Shainbrown said the firm acquired the building a few years ago, and used it briefly to house some operations affiliated with McGuire Group’s nursing home business. It’s also housed Accu Fit Impression Garments.

But it’s been largely vacant otherwise, and the developer had been marketing it for sale before finding 3 Star, she added.

Ali, of Tonawanda, owns men’s clothing store 5 Star Fashion on Niagara Street in Buffalo.

