M&T's tech hub looks to the future

"When someone is interested in kind of touring cities, what we're finding is they might be looking at 10 or a dozen cities," Jones said. "They come to Buffalo and they're able to in one day connect with entrepreneurs, bankers, elected officials, all within 24 hours. And I think they're amazed at how seamless and how open we are."

Competing for talent

Wisler said the region needs to build up its tech ecosystem, and the tech hub is a piece of that.

"We believe that the ecosystem's going to run from Canalside, underneath this building, all the way up to the medical campus," he said. "This is our small part of creating some density around there."

The tech hub can help the region compete for tech talent against traditional spots like Austin, Toronto, Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Wisler said.

"We need to send the kind of signals to that kind of talent that we get it and that we're that kind of place," he said. "And this is exactly what they expect. This is not just a fancy place to work. This is a place designed for collaboration, this is a place designed for velocity, this is a place designed for agility."

Choosing Seneca One