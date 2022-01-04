 Skip to main content
M&T's Rene Jones elected to New York Fed's board
M&T's Rene Jones elected to New York Fed's board

Rene F. Jones

M&T Bank chairman and CEO Rene Jones. 

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Rene F. Jones, chairman and CEO of M&T Bank, was elected a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Jones' three-year term runs through the end of December 2024. He will be one of nine directors, and was elected as a Class A director, representing a category of banks with capital and surplus of over $2 billion.

The directors don't set monetary policy, but act as a link between the private sector and the Federal Reserve, providing input on economic conditions.

The New York Fed is one of 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve system.

