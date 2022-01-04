M&T's Rene Jones elected to New York Fed's board

Rene F. Jones, chairman and CEO of M&T Bank, was elected a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Jones' three-year term runs through the end of December 2024. He will be one of nine directors, and was elected as a Class A director, representing a category of banks with capital and surplus of over $2 billion.

The directors don't set monetary policy, but act as a link between the private sector and the Federal Reserve, providing input on economic conditions.

The New York Fed is one of 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve system.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.