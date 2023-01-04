M&T's Michele Trolli reflects on authenticity, work-life balance

Trolli reflects on authenticity, work-life balance

Michele D. Trolli has always been a full-speed-ahead person at work, including with M&T Bank since 2005.

But coping with long Covid symptoms led the veteran banker to reach a difficult conclusion: retiring, which she will do in March.

"For my entire career, I've known what I was going to do next," Trolli said. "It was very mapped out, I've had a plan. Now, I'm going to force myself not to know what I'm going to do next.

"All I know is that I want to continue to mentor, I want to be engaged in the community, and I want to be intellectually stimulated," she said.

Trolli's current role with M&T is head of corporate operations and enterprise initiatives. But that is only part of her story with the bank.

Trolli was the first woman named to M&T's management committee, which sets the bank's direction. She's led a variety of business segments, and over a decade ago pushed for investment in mobile banking, at a time when some M&T directors doubted customers would use phones and tablets for transactions.

She was a guiding force in big decisions like establishing the tech hub at Seneca One tower, rapidly shifting thousands of employees to remote work when the pandemic hit, and keeping employees connected while working from home.

But her biggest impact may not be from any particular project or job. When Trolli recently informed her colleagues she was retiring, she received hundreds of emails, texts and social media posts from men and women, thanking her for her support and contributions. Some of the messages almost brought her to tears.

"I've really focused on mentoring and developing people, and I feel great about that,” Trolli said.

It’s not easy for her to step away. After talking to her doctor a couple of months ago, she realized she could keep working, but only if she slowed down. That’s not what she's accustomed to.

"If I had to back off on that, I don't think I'd feel good,” she said. So she decided to retire, effective March 1.

Trolli said she's learned lessons that she wants to share with others. One of is about the importance of finding a work-life balance, which she conceded she learned only recently with her health issues.

"I would suggest that women, and men, figure out how to be healthier and more balanced in their careers," Trolli said. "Because then I think when they're in the office and when they're giving, they're more healthy."

After the pandemic hit, Trolli organized monthly webinars for M&T employees, with presentations by experts from places like the Cleveland Clinic.

"I worked very hard to help the organization get through what was a very traumatic period," she said. "That being said, I probably didn't take my own advice."

Which leads to another lesson that Trolli learned early on and has stuck to: be authentic.

Early in her career, at GE Lighting, Trolli had a mentor who was a woman who gave her some advice.

"She told me that I lived in a man's world and I was too feminine and I needed to be not as animated, not smile as much, not wear bows," she said.

Trolli tried that for a while. But she soon realized that approach was not making her happy. She chose to be true to herself and be authentic.

"When I came to that conclusion, I think my success grew," she said.

Trolli is passionate about promoting diversity and opportunities for women. Each year, she would review the promotions made at M&T, and note what percentage of them were women.

"In the beginning, it was not great," she said.

The numbers improved over time. About five years ago, someone else at the bank did the calculation before she got a chance to, which Trolli found rewarding.

"It said that it's important to the entire bank, that diversity is important," she said. "And one of our objectives is to increase diversity at the bank."

Diversity, she said, leads to better business results.

"If you have eight people at a meeting that all think the same way, you don't need eight people at a meeting, you just need one," she said. "But if you can bring the diversity of thought to a meeting, your solutions are going to be far better."

Trolli shared some other reflections:

In-person work. M&T has been asking employees to come back to the office more often. Trolli sees great value in that.

"WebEx is tremendous for so many reasons," she said. "But it doesn't necessarily allow for that casual, personal, one-on-one conversation that happens in the office."

In-person work can help with career advancement, she said. Trolli would advise her younger self that "you want to be in the office to have people see my face and connect and remind people that I'm here, and I'm capable and interested and competent, and I want to be thought of. "

M&T's significant growth. "I think that's the secret sauce, being able to maintain that relationship with the customer and with each other while at the same time, being a large bank, and being modern and sophisticated. And I think we're at a good size where we're not so big that that's not possible, and we're not so small that we don't have the capital and the ability to invest. I think we're in a sweet spot."

