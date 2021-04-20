M&T's Jones 'saddened' by Westminster school's charter being pulled

"That action by the school board surprised us, it saddened us, and to be candid, it frustrated us – not because of the loss of our charter, but because it was arrived at through the kinds of old processes and behaviors that we need to change, that are inconsistent with modern inclusive ecosystems: ecosystems that thrive on inclusion and transparency, and coming out from behind closed doors, ecosystems which the people who are involved in the work and the outcomes have a voice in the decisions, ecosystems that put the talent – in this case, the students – first," Jones said during M&T's annual shareholders meeting.