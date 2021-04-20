 Skip to main content
M&T's Jones 'saddened' by Westminster school's charter being pulled
M&T's Jones 'saddened' by Westminster school's charter being pulled

Westminster Community Charter School

Kindergarten teacher Cathy Searight-Barnes explains a writing concept with students from left, Dream Miller, Treyvon Coleman-Minor and Roshaun Estridge during a story project at Westminster Community Charter School in Buffalo on March 30, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

M&T Bank Chairman and CEO René Jones expressed disappointment Tuesday at the Buffalo School Board's recent decision to revoke Westminster Community Charter School's charter and revert the school to district control.

M&T began a partnership with the school in 1993 and has invested over $17.8 million in the school, teacher training, summer programming for children, nutrition and health, and technology.

"That action by the school board surprised us, it saddened us, and to be candid, it frustrated us – not because of the loss of our charter, but because it was arrived at through the kinds of old processes and behaviors that we need to change, that are inconsistent with modern inclusive ecosystems: ecosystems that thrive on inclusion and transparency, and coming out from behind closed doors, ecosystems which the people who are involved in the work and the outcomes have a voice in the decisions, ecosystems that put the talent – in this case, the students – first," Jones said during M&T's annual shareholders meeting.

Jones said M&T will continue to work with the school. "We're very committed to Westminster, to the ZIP codes, the community that's there, and we're also committed to the entire issue of education in Buffalo," he said.

