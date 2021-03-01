M&T's Jones affirms Seneca One tech hub's impact

M&T Bank remains committed to its $37 million tech hub inside Seneca One tower, despite the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic created in the past year, said Rene F. Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.

"In a year when others chose to slow investment, we soldiered forward," Jones wrote in his annual letter to M&T shareholders. "We have always viewed M&T Bank as a safeguard of value, a foundation for growth and a forum to bring people together for the betterment of the places we live."

Jones' letter, dated Feb. 19, was prepared before M&T's announcement last week of its planned $7.6 billion deal for People's United Financial of Bridgeport, Conn.

The letter does not mention the deal, but M&T executives last week said the heightened emphasis on technology was a big factor in the acquisition.

Jones also highlighted the new offices at Seneca One as one example of how M&T is a "hub at the center of our communities."