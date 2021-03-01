M&T's Jones affirms Seneca One tech hub's impact

M&T Bank remains committed to its $37 million tech hub inside Seneca One tower, despite the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic created in the past year, said Rene F. Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.
"In a year when others chose to slow investment, we soldiered forward," Jones wrote in his annual letter to M&T shareholders. "We have always viewed M&T Bank as a safeguard of value, a foundation for growth and a forum to bring people together for the betterment of the places we live."
Jones' letter, dated Feb. 19, was prepared before M&T's announcement last week of its planned $7.6 billion deal for People's United Financial of Bridgeport, Conn.
The letter does not mention the deal, but M&T executives last week said the heightened emphasis on technology was a big factor in the acquisition.
Jones also highlighted the new offices at Seneca One as one example of how M&T is a "hub at the center of our communities."
"Our new campus – located in a revitalized local landmark and co-located with housing, common areas, restaurants and bars – will become the centerpiece of our downtown corridor and will build, support and nurture the type of ecosystem that draws investment, talent and Creative Class visionaries and disruptors not only to M&T but to the Western New York community," he wrote. "As the ecosystem grows, interactions among Creative Class talent – we call them 'creative collisions' – will increase as ideas are shared, problems are identified and solutions are created."
The vast majority of M&T's employees are still working from home, but the bank plans to eventually have 1,500 employees working at the tech hub.
Jones noted M&T is also working with numerous partners on the Western New York Tech Skills Initiative, to develop the region's talent pool, and launched a mainframe training program in conjunction with IBM and other partners.
Jones' annual letter to shareholders builds on a tradition started by his predecessor, the late Robert G. Wilmers. Wilmers' letters were known for venturing into topics far beyond the bank's financial performance, including education, banking regulation and the local economy.
Jones' letter also touches on the bank's response to the pandemic, M&T's commitment to its communities and the bank's efforts to diversify.
"We strive to be better," he said. "We have expanded the diversity of our board of directors and senior leadership team while embarking on programs that will enable us to be the bank of choice for diverse customers in every community we serve and ensure our colleagues truly feel they belong and can be their authentic selves at work."
Also in his letter, Jones said John "Jerry" Hawke will retire from the board following the bank's shareholders meeting on April 20. Hawke has been a director since 2012. Jones described how Hawke, 87, was influential in M&T's rise long before joining the board.
"At a 1980 banking law seminar, Jerry met my predecessor, Bob Wilmers, and his investment partner, Jorge Pereira, ultimately guiding them as they invested in and later assumed central management roles at M&T," Jones said. "Jerry would go on to serve as the bank’s general counsel during his long tenure at the Washington, D.C., law firm Arnold & Porter."
Matt Glynn