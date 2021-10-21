M&T's deal for People's United Financial moves closer to completion

M&T Bank has taken a significant step toward completing its $7.6 billion deal for Connecticut-based People's United Financial.

State regulators in New York and Connecticut have approved the acquisition, which was required as part of the acquisition.

That leaves only the approval of the Federal Reserve necessary in order for the two banks to complete the all-stock deal. M&T and People's are still waiting for that.

M&T has been aiming to complete the deal, which will expand the Buffalo-based bank's presence throughout New England, in the fourth quarter. But getting to that point requires the green light from regulators.

The acquisition was announced in February, and shareholders of the two banks approved the deal in May. M&T during the third quarter recorded about $9 million worth of merger-related expenses.

During an interview Wednesday, M&T chief financial officer Darren King said the two banks were ready to move ahead: "The close will happen promptly after regulatory approval."

People's chairman and CEO Jack Barnes said Thursday that the bank's "focus remains on completing the merger with M&T."

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.