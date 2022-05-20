M&T's 'buddy system' preps People's employees

How do you turn People's United Financial's people into M&T Bank employees?

The "buddy system" helps.

M&T is preparing to convert the Connecticut-based bank's systems and branches to its own over Labor Day weekend. M&T acquired People's in an $8.3 billion, all-stock deal.

But the transition also involves bringing aboard thousands of new M&T co-workers – the same approach M&T has taken with numerous acquisitions before this one.

M&T's chief financial officer, Darren King, talked about how M&T prepares People's employees for the switch:

Q: Will M&T send employees to People's locations to help train their new co-workers?

A: That's a big part of how we do these things. We coined a term a long time ago: the buddy system. Whether it's in branches, operations centers or more regional headquarter-type offices, there are always M&T folks on site when folks have questions about how something works.

It's one thing to have a help desk – the help desk can explain some parts of technology. But it's not the same as having someone that actually works in the system that you're now being asked to operate in. You can have somebody elbow to elbow with you, walking you through how to get something done.

Q: How do you decide where to send the M&T workers? And where do they come from?

A: We tend to break our colleagues up into teams, and the teams are assigned to geographies. They will help us execute the training in the lead up.

So they'll go into the market, oftentimes do the training face to face, and go back to their home office. … It could be anywhere in our footprint we draw on our talent.

But once we assign them to a geography, they own that geography, through conversion. You're trying to build a network and trust and alliances between the M&T team and the People's folks, so that they see the same people over and over again.

Before the conversion weekend, they'll probably show up maybe a week before and be there through the conversion weekend, and usually one to two weeks after. Sometimes it's less, sometimes it's more.

Q: What impact will these M&T employees have?

A: It's amazing to watch it in action and the amount of pride that the buddies have and how they take it so seriously to get their new colleagues up to speed and ready to be functioning M&T employees. It's really like a badge of honor to be selected to be a buddy, so it's something that people really do a good job of.

Matt Glynn

