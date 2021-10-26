M&T unveils $43 billion community growth plan

Van Tol said he felt the plan is "a really significant commitment that's going to benefit the communities that they serve in ways both big and small.

"It wasn't everything we asked them to do," he said. "It wasn't everything that every community group focused on them asked them to do." But the plan "represents a pretty major scale," including new products and services, and expanded philanthropy and lending activity, he said.

"It's something that we can be proud of and holds great promise," Van Tol said.

Van Tol said he felt the plan also gave M&T an opportunity to refine the way it connects with its communities, by collaborating with the coalition. And the plan offers Rene F. Jones, the bank's chairman and CEO for nearly four years, an opportunity to demonstrate his community commitment in a big way, Van Tol said.

"I think there were a lot of things that we proposed doing that he was very eager to do and had wanted to do himself," Van Tol said.

Jones said M&T is "committed to taking action to help address inequities that have existed for years. This plan is another step in our journey to orient ourselves around what our communities need most.”