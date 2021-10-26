M&T unveils $43 billion community growth plan

M&T Bank has unveiled a $43 billion package of loans and investments it will make across the Northeast in connection with its planned acquisition of People's United Bank.
The Buffalo-based bank will spread the five-year "community growth plan" across all of its territories, including upstate New York and the mid-Atlantic, as well as the New England states that M&T would add through the People's deal. The Buffalo area will receive an undetermined portion of the plan.
M&T still needs federal regulators to approve its $7.6 billion, all-stock deal for People's. The acquisition has already received the green light from state regulators in Connecticut – where People's is based – and New York, and from shareholders of both banks.
M&T hopes to wrap up the deal in the fourth quarter, and the growth plan would take effect shortly after the People's acquisition closes.
The package, developed in conjunction with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, includes $22.9 billion in loans for home purchases, home equity and small businesses, and an additional $20 billion for community development initiatives and affordable housing, M&T said.
The coalition approached M&T about developing a plan, and the bank was enthusiastic about collaborating on the idea, said Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based coalition. "I think they had been very much thinking for many years about creating this kind of plan."
Van Tol said he felt the plan is "a really significant commitment that's going to benefit the communities that they serve in ways both big and small.
"It wasn't everything we asked them to do," he said. "It wasn't everything that every community group focused on them asked them to do." But the plan "represents a pretty major scale," including new products and services, and expanded philanthropy and lending activity, he said.
"It's something that we can be proud of and holds great promise," Van Tol said.
Van Tol said he felt the plan also gave M&T an opportunity to refine the way it connects with its communities, by collaborating with the coalition. And the plan offers Rene F. Jones, the bank's chairman and CEO for nearly four years, an opportunity to demonstrate his community commitment in a big way, Van Tol said.
"I think there were a lot of things that we proposed doing that he was very eager to do and had wanted to do himself," Van Tol said.
Jones said M&T is "committed to taking action to help address inequities that have existed for years. This plan is another step in our journey to orient ourselves around what our communities need most.”
Buffalo-based M&T has a presence in eight states and Washington, D.C. The People's deal will expand M&T's reach throughout New England. Along with Connecticut and New York State, People's has a presence in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Here are key components of M&T's community growth plan:
• $11.95 billion for community development activities, including low-income housing tax credit, new market tax credit and small business investment company programs, as well as providing greater access to capital for underserved communities through impact equity investments.
• $8.8 billion for home purchase lending for low- to moderate-income households and communities, minority households and majority-minority communities. M&T also pledged to expand its mortgage product offerings.
• $7 billion investment in development of multifamily, affordable and workforce housing across its expanded footprint.
• $10.5 billion toward programs and products that benefit small businesses in low- to moderate-income and minority communities. M&T will also develop programs increasing access to education, resources and capital for minority- and women-owned small businesses and startup entrepreneurs.
• M&T has launched a new financial education initiative and will expand availability of its Bank On certified checking account and secured credit card.
• M&T plans to designate up to 115 branches as "multicultural banking centers," with bilingual bank staff and guidance in customers' preferred language.
• The bank will identify ways to enhance customers' access to its services in rural and urban areas where financial institutions have a limited presence.
As the plan gets underway, an advisory council will be set up – with half the members named by the coalition and half by M&T – to track the plan's progress, Van Tol said.
M&T's plan is similar to the $16.5 billion community benefits plan that KeyBank introduced ahead of its 2016 acquisition of First Niagara Bank. Key subsequently extended the benefits plan beyond its original five-year length.
Matt Glynn