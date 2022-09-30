M&T to waive certain fees for People's United Bank customers

M&T will temporarily waive certain fees for People's United Bank customers whose accounts were converted to M&T, after complaints from some customers about the transition.

M&T through the end of October will waive People's customers' consumer checking and savings fees, and will not assess late fees for consumer and mortgage loan payments. The waivers will apply to all People's customers whose accounts were converted to M&T, regardless of whether they encountered problems during the transition over Labor Day weekend.

And M&T said it will provide "appropriate financial remuneration" for customers who were unable to access funds during the conversion. The bank said it had already begun to reimburse customers who had incurred fees as a result of late credit card, utility or other payments.

René Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO, detailed the bank's plans in a letter to five U.S. senators from New England who had called for M&T to financially compensate People's customers who couldn't access their funds and incurred late fees as a result.

M&T during the transition onboarded nearly 1 million People's customers, with over 1.7 million accounts, Jones said. Complaints M&T received directly from customers or otherwise amounted to 0.6% of the converted customer base as of today, Jones said.

"Of course we recognize that other customers who have not formally complained might also have been impacted or have issues that we need to address," he wrote. "We are committed to resolving any such issues promptly for all affected customers."

In response, the five senators in a joint letter said M&T's compensation plan was "a welcome step toward making things right."

“We are encouraged by M&T Bank’s prompt action in response to our letter, but will continue monitoring the situation to make sure M&T follows through with their promises," the senators wrote. "Consumers need swift relief and remedy now for the hardships and stress the conversion failures caused.”