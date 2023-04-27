M&T Bank plans to downsize its office space in the city, as it adjusts to a hybrid workforce that doesn't come into the office as much as in the past.

M&T on Thursday said it will give up about 200,000 square feet of space in three buildings in Buffalo and Amherst, as it moves about 400 employees to three other buildings. That's about 12% of its total real estate of 1.7 million square feet, spread across 13 facilities in the city and suburbs.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

But the downsizing only involves shedding office space. No jobs are being cut.

The news came days after Highmark BlueCross and BlueShield of Western New York announced it will move from its eight-story building at 257 West Genesee St. to the top five floors of Seneca One. That's a drop from 473,220 square feet to about 100,000 square feet, although the health insurer has only been using about three floors of its current building anyway, also because most of its 1,400 employees are working remotely.

At M&T, the employees will move out of part of the bank's space at Larkin Center of Commerce at 701 Seneca St. – where one major operating function is mostly remote or uses a seat-sharing system – as well as from 285 Delaware Ave., both in Buffalo. A smaller number will come from 40 John Glenn Drive in Amherst, said Keith Belanger, senior executive vice president of corporate services for M&T.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Highmark to relocate to top five floors of Seneca One tower Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is relocating its Buffalo offices and wo…

Three-quarters of the staff will be relocated to the bank's One M&T Plaza headquarters tower and nearby M&T Center. Both of those buildings are located along Main Street in the city's downtown spine, and are among the bank's four core hubs in Buffalo, along with Seneca One tower and Lafayette Court, Belanger said. The third building to gain workers is located at 80 Holtz Drive in Cheektowaga.

The move will take place in the next few months. Employees have been notified, along with landlords of the leased facilities.

"Relocated employees are moving to locations where we have a more significant presence and room to accommodate them," Belanger said. "The effort accounts for the evolving way our teams work today – supporting collaboration, connection, and continuous learning."

Officials stressed that the consolidation is not a reflection of any drop in headcount but strictly due to the changing work style since the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank employed 7,954 workers in Western New York at the end of 2022, a 53% increase from its local workforce of 5,203 a decade ago. The employees being moved represent less than 5% of its total employee base.

At the same time, it allows the bank to concentrate its operations downtown, where it has invested heavily in its new M&T Tech Hub at Seneca One and a second technology hub at Lafayette Court, as well as its M&T Plaza and M&T Center.

"This critical section of the city’s central business district is the heart of our region’s innovation economy and has emerged as Buffalo’s Innovation Corridor," Belanger said. "With this move, our desire is to create even more energy on Main Street and contribute to its continued growth as we invest in our four office locations that give us some 5,000-plus seats in downtown Buffalo."