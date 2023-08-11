Buffalo-based M&T Bank was among 10 mid-sized banks whose credit ratings were downgraded by Moody's Investor Service.

“Many banks’ second-quarter results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital," Moody's said. "This comes as a mild U.S. recession is on the horizon for early 2024, and asset quality looks set to decline.”

The downgrade had an immediate impact on M&T's stock, which has dropped by about 4% since Moody's announced the move earlier this week.

A credit rating downgrade impacts how much a bank has to pay when it borrows money. Among the 10 banks whose ratings were lowered, the only one with a presence in Western New York was M&T.

M&T said of Moody's action: "While Moody’s downgraded 10 regional banks by a single notch, we were pleased that they affirmed M&T Bank’s short-term rating and outlook as 'stable.' "

"Moody’s based their opinion, in large part, on their negative macroeconomic outlook," the bank said. "M&T continues to be strong and well-managed. Historically, we have been a source of strength through multiple economic cycles. This continues to be the case today, and our communities and customers know they can turn to us for our stability and our service."

Moody's placed six larger banks under review for possible downgrades of their credit ratings.