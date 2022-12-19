 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M&T sells part of its Wilmington Trust business to a Chicago private-equity firm

  • Updated
  • 0
wtrust

Wilmington Trust's Delaware offices, shown in 2010.

 News Journal photo
Support this work for $1 a month

M&T Bank Corp. has agreed to sell a specialty retirement plan investment division within its Wilmington Trust business to a Chicago-based private equity firm.

Wilmington Trust – which M&T acquired in 2011 – will sell its Collective Investment Trust business to Madison Dearborn Partners, which will set it up as an independent company with a new brand name. Neither party disclosed the terms of the deal, which is expected to close by mid-2023.

"The CIT business is an industry leader, well-respected, and recognized for its successful track record of innovation," said Rob Barnett, executive vice president at Wilmington Trust, and the designated CEO of the new company. "This transaction will help ensure continued growth for our business, people, and clients well into the future."

Collective investment trusts are bank funds that are restricted to participation by qualified defined-contribution plans – 401(k)s – and certain state or local government plans. They are not mutual funds and are not governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or the Securities Act of 1933. They are also not open to individual retail investors, nor for IRAs, health and welfare plans or even all Keogh plans.

People are also reading…

wilmington_trust

M&T acquired Wilmington Trust in 2011.

Wilmington Trust's CIT business – part of the bank's Institutional Client Services division – works with asset managers and the employer-sponsored retirement industry to provide third-party trustee and administrative services. It currently manages about $115 billion in assets for more than 550 funds across 45 subadvisory firms, including prominent names like AllianceBernstein, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, MetLife, Neuberger Berman and Raymond James.

The business has consistently grown revenues and assets since M&T's acquisition of Wilmington Trust a decade ago, and officials said Monday that the acquisition will allow the new company to continue its growth and add services and offerings under Madison Dearborn, a private equity firm that has raised over $28 billion in capital and completed more than 150 acquisitions since its launch in 1992.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

M&T wraps up $8.3 billion deal for People's United

M&T wraps up $8.3 billion deal for People's United

"People's United is a strong strategic and cultural fit and I am truly excited about the positive impact our combined company will have in the communities we serve," said René F. Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.

M&T Bank developing tech workers for new hub

M&T Bank developing tech workers for new hub

As M&T Bank staffs up for its planned tech hub, it has launched a program to train new recruits in that field. M&T has begun the first class of its “technology development program,” similar to other programs at the bank that give select new employees a wide-ranging view of operations. About 50 college graduates are in the inaugural class,

Will M&T Bank return to the acquisition game?

Will M&T Bank return to the acquisition game?

When talk of bank mergers surfaces, M&T Bank Corp.’s name understandably comes up. Over a nearly 30-year period, Buffalo-based M&T made 23 deals to buy other banks or collections of branches, fueling its rise to a top-20 U.S. commercial bank. It’s been seven years since M&T made its last big deal. Now a massive bank merger is brewing, between

M&T subsidiary to pay $700,000 to settle EEOC case

M&T subsidiary to pay $700,000 to settle EEOC case

An M&T Bank Corp. subsidiary will pay $700,000 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought against Hudson City Savings Bank, stemming from allegations that predated M&T’s purchase of the bank in 2015. Wilmington Trust, the M&T subsidiary, will pay the $700,000 to settle the case with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, because New Jersey-based Hudson City was merged into Wilmington Trust. In a lawsuit filed

M&T Bank board now at full capacity

M&T Bank board now at full capacity

M&T Bank Corp. now has a more complete board of directors, with the appointment of Kevin J. Pearson to a seat. Pearson, an M&T vice chairman, brings the size of the board back to 18 directors. He also was named to the board of M&T Bank Corp.’s banking subsidiary, M&T Bank. Buffalo-based M&T’s board has undergone transition lately, with

M&T profits up despite $135 million legal reserve

M&T profits up despite $135 million legal reserve

Buffalo’s largest bank said Monday that its first-quarter profits rose 1 percent because of higher revenues and the sharp drop in the federal tax rate, even after setting aside an additional $135 million to cover expenses for a pre-existing lawsuit. M&T Bank Corp. reported profits of $353 million, or $2.23 per share, up from $349 million or $2.12 per

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News